HPE sets out vision for AI-driven hybrid cloud operations

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has announced a new framework, GreenLake Intelligence, aimed at simplifying hybrid IT operations through the integration of agentic AI. This initiative introduces agentic AIOps across the entire infrastructure stack, positioning HPE GreenLake as an AI-driven hybrid cloud platform.

As organisations navigate an increasingly AI-native era, many are hindered by outdated infrastructure, rising technical debt, and the operational challenges of managing complex hybrid environments. The convergence of agentic AI and AIOps offers a potential solution to these longstanding issues, enabling more adaptive and automated IT operations.

Antonio Neri, President and CEO of HPE, stated,"We are redefining hybrid IT by embedding agentic intelligence throughout the infrastructure, enabling organisations to meet ambitious goals with enhanced operational efficiency."

GreenLake Intelligence: A Unified AI Framework

GreenLake Intelligence introduces a cohesive hybrid cloud operating model powered by agentic AIOps. Integrated across HPE’s hybrid cloud portfolio, this framework is designed to address fragmented workflows, delayed troubleshooting, underutilised resources, and pressure on IT teams.

Through GreenLake Copilot, AI agents will operate in real time across domains including storage, networking, compute, virtualisation, cost management, observability, sustainability, and business services.

HPE is incorporating agentic mesh technology into its cloud-scale network management platform, HPE Aruba Networking Central. A new conversational networking copilot allows for root-cause analysis and either guided or automated remediation of network and security issues. This development uses network-specific AI agents that are context-tuned for secure, AI-driven network operations.

Expanding agentic capabilities with OpsRamp

The OpsRamp operations copilot, launched in 2024, extends agentic automation across full-stack infrastructure. It supports rapid issue detection and resolution, maintains human oversight, and offers tools such as a conversational help system and a command centre for managing alerts, incidents, and root-cause diagnosis.

Integrated into GreenLake Intelligence, the OpsRamp copilot functions as a multi-domain system, coordinating systems across compute, network, storage, virtualisation, and other software layers. Use cases include explainability, capacity planning, and performance optimisation.

At HPE Discover Las Vegas 2025, the company previewed native Model Context Protocol (MCP) support within its Alletra Storage MP X10000. This integration allows AI agents to manage and orchestrate data via GreenLake Copilot or natural-language commands.

The X10000's internal data intelligence layer enables both internal and external AI agents to leverage unstructured data and metadata insights, enhancing data readiness for AI workflows.

Enhanced cloud services for FinOps and sustainability

HPE is introducing new GreenLake cloud services focused on financial operations and sustainability, along with workload and capacity management tools:

Workload and Capacity Optimiser : A unified solution for managing workloads and infrastructure across HPE and third-party environments, optimising for cost, resilience, and sustainability.

Enhanced Consumption Analytics : New features include anomaly detection, FOCUS-compliant exports for chargeback, and infrastructure cost-optimisation recommendations.

Sustainability Insight Centre: Now includes predictive forecasting and a managed service mode for monitoring and reducing carbon emissions from IT hardware.

To streamline hybrid cloud operations, HPE is launching the HPE CloudOps Software suite, which includes OpsRamp, Morpheus Enterprise Software, and Zerto Software. Available individually or as a suite, these tools support automation, governance, data mobility, protection, and cyber resilience across diverse IT environments.

HPE is also expanding its service portfolio to support CloudOps adoption, from early consulting to ongoing operations. CloudOps is available as a managed service, supported by HPE’s professional services team.

Tools for hybrid IT modernisation

The new HPE CloudPhysics Plus tool offers automated assessments and modernisation recommendations, including workload placement and infrastructure usage. It extends analysis to various environments, on-premises, multicloud, and cloud-native, including Hyper-V, bare metal, Kubernetes, and public cloud platforms. A complimentary assessment is available through HPE partners and sales channels.

HPE also introduced the Cloud Commit programme, a purchasing model that allows customers to make longer-term GreenLake investments with benefits such as discounts and added services.

HPE Financial Services (HPEFS) now offers a 0% financing option for CloudOps, Morpheus, OpsRamp, and Zerto software, with payment plans spread across the licence term over three years. A new financing offer for Alletra Storage MP X10000 provides up to 10% savings, with a two-month payment deferral. HPEFS also supports lifecycle services and sustainable decommissioning of legacy technology to assist with hybrid IT modernisation.