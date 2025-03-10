HFCL enables high-speed connectivity for 660 million pilgrims

HFCL Limited (HFCL), a technology enterprise and provider of integrated next-generation communication solutions, successfully enabled robust connectivity at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, supporting one of the world’s largest religious events, with over 660 million pilgrims attending over 45 days. The solution was conceptualised and delivered in partnership with a leading operator, which front-ended this mega requirement at the world’s largest congregation of devotees.

Additionally, HFCL also provided state-of-the-art security infrastructure solutions in collaboration with a leading infrastructure provider. These deployments highlight HFCL’s expertise in leveraging indigenous technology to deliver high-performance network solutions at scale.

The sheer scale of the Kumbh Mela posed significant challenges for telecom operators and infrastructure providers, including network congestion in high-density zones, the need for real-time video monitoring, and the requirement for a reliable backhaul infrastructure to support millions of connected devices.

HFCL also claimed that its fully homegrown solutions effectively addressed these challenges by deploying a comprehensive network and surveillance system, ensuring reliable connectivity, efficient crowd management, and enhanced public security. Through the strategic deployment of Wi-Fi access points, high-capacity backhaul radios, L2 switches for the surveillance backbone, and a Video Management System (VMS), HFCL created a secure and connected environment for this large-scale event.

The network infrastructure successfully handled unprecedented peak data traffic at a single location per day, significantly alleviating strain on cellular networks and facilitating seamless digital access for hundreds of thousands of unique users daily.

To enhance connectivity, HFCL strategically deployed around 360 Wi-Fi hotspots, designed, developed, and manufactured entirely in India, reaffirming its commitment to the "Make in India" initiative. This infrastructure upgrade enabled pilgrims and event personnel to access real-time information and communicate effortlessly. Complementing this setup, HFCL's high-capacity backhaul radios provided critical backhaul support, efficiently transferring data from mobile networks (4G/5G) to the core infrastructure. This ensured high-speed internet access for users and connected devices, including Wi-Fi hotspots, CCTV cameras, and mobile phones, even during peak usage periods.

Security was a critical aspect of the event, and HFCL’s comprehensive surveillance infrastructure played a vital role in maintaining a safe and secure environment. The backbone of L2 switches (8-port and 24-port) ensured seamless data transmission between CCTV cameras and monitoring systems, while HFCL’s advanced VMS enabled real-time video monitoring for improved crowd control and security management. This facilitated high-quality video streaming and recording, allowing authorities to respond proactively to potential safety concerns.

Speaking about HFCL’s contribution to the event, Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director of HFCL, said, “The Maha Kumbh 2025 tested the resilience of digital infrastructure like never before, and we are proud that HFCL’s indigenously developed solutions not only met but exceeded expectations. This deployment underscores our expertise in implementing large-scale, high-density network solutions capable of handling terabytes of data traffic seamlessly while ensuring uninterrupted, high-speed connectivity and real-time surveillance. More importantly, this achievement is a testament to India’s growing capability to develop world-class technology solutions under the ‘Make in India’ vision. This milestone sets a new benchmark for HFCL in managing digital infrastructure at such mega-events.”