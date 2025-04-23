Hewlett Packard to provide private cloud solution for Lupin’s IT infrastructure modernisation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has announced that Lupin Limited, a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India, has chosen the HPE Private Cloud Enterprise solution as part of efforts to modernise its IT infrastructure. The fully managed, turnkey solution will support Lupin in repatriating workloads from the public cloud and is intended to improve operational efficiency while maintaining the flexibility of a cloud environment.

Lupin, an existing user of HPE GreenLake cloud services, aims to use the HPE Private Cloud Enterprise to reduce IT costs without compromising on the quality of cloud services. The adoption of the platform is expected to support data sovereignty, improve operational processes, accelerate innovation, and enhance energy efficiency.

HPE Managed Services will oversee Lupin’s SAP S/4 HANA instances hosted on HPE systems and manage the associated network and security infrastructure within Lupin’s data centres.

Ramesh Swaminathan, Executive Director, Global CFO & Head of API Plus SBU at Lupin, said:

“HPE Private Cloud Enterprise aligns with our business goals, providing the flexibility, security, and efficiency needed to support growth while continuing to deliver high-quality products to our customers. This marks a strategic step towards improved efficiency and cost management.”

Som Satsangi, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, HPE India, added,“Our work with Lupin highlights the growing adoption of hybrid and private cloud solutions in India. HPE remains committed to supporting enterprises through this digital shift, providing solutions that offer control, security, and operational value.”

The implementation of the HPE Private Cloud Enterprise solution is expected to deliver several benefits to Lupin:

Operational Efficiency : Hosting core applications in data centres and deploying edge applications at manufacturing facilities will streamline operations, minimise downtime, and enhance production efficiency. The platform's templated approach allows for rapid deployment and automates provisioning, reducing manual and repetitive tasks.

Data Sovereignty and Security : Migrating workloads from the public cloud to a private on-premises solution will strengthen data protection and compliance with industry regulations. The infrastructure includes integrated security features to ensure resilience for critical workloads.

Accelerated Innovation : The scalable architecture will enable Lupin to reduce development cycles and bring new solutions to market more quickly. The agility of the private cloud will also support alignment between IT operations and evolving business requirements.

Improved Quality Control : Edge computing will provide real-time monitoring and analytics at manufacturing sites, enhancing quality assurance processes. Localised data processing, combined with centralised control, ensures efficient operations across the organisation.

Cost and Sustainability Goals: Centralised workload management is expected to reduce operational costs and environmental impact. The usage-based pricing model provides visibility into application-level costs, supporting financial planning and sustainability targets.

Collectively, these enhancements are intended to support a more efficient, secure, and responsive IT framework for Lupin.