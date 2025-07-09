HERE and Genesys join forces to tackle distracted driving in India

HERE Technologies, a global provider in digital mapping and location data, has partnered with Genesys International, a prominent Indian geospatial solutions company, to significantly improve in-car navigation systems and bolster road safety initiatives across India.

The collaboration aims to deliver a next-generation in-car navigation system designed to address the growing issue of distracted driving. The joint solution will offer Indian drivers an advanced digital cockpit experience, integrating live maps, real-time navigation, road hazard alerts, and traffic updates from HERE Technologies. This will be complemented by Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) functions developed by Genesys International.

According to India’s Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, approximately 80,000 people die in road crashes annually, with over 3,000 fatalities linked to mobile phone use while driving. This underscores the urgent need for integrated in-car systems that reduce driver distraction, enhance safety, and provide a seamless user experience.

A recent HERE Technologies survey involving a representative sample of Indian road users revealed that 98% of respondents expressed concern about road safety, while 91% considered ADAS functions essential to improving it. With the automotive industry moving towards Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs) and broader digital transformation, the demand for embedded navigation systems that align with vehicle safety and infotainment platforms is growing.

“There is a clear demand from Indian road users for more accessible and advanced vehicle safety technologies, including ADAS,” said Deon Newman, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Asia Pacific at HERE Technologies. “Our collaboration with Genesys International brings together global expertise and local innovation, enabling automakers to integrate intelligent, ADAS-ready solutions that support safer, smarter, and more connected driving experiences in India.”

Although Indian automotive manufacturers have begun incorporating digital navigation systems in newer vehicle models, many solutions have struggled to meet evolving driver expectations. This partnership addresses that gap by combining HERE Navigation’s customisable, digital cockpit-ready software with ADAS technology from Genesys International. Powered by artificial intelligence, HERE’s mapping platform provides real-time updates on road conditions, speed limits, traffic congestion, optimised electric vehicle (EV) routing, and charging station locations—ensuring precise, context-aware navigation.

Commenting on the collaboration, Sajid Malik, Chairman and Managing Director of Genesys International Corporation, said: “This partnership with HERE marks a significant milestone in our mission to enhance road safety and mobility intelligence in India. By integrating our India-specific ADAS map technology with HERE’s global navigation platform, we aim to assist automakers in delivering truly connected and context-aware driving experiences. This strategic collaboration supports India’s transition to software-defined, connected mobility by equipping vehicles with integrated safety features, dynamic maps, and real-time traffic data.”

HERE Technologies maintains a substantial presence in India, employing over 3,000 people across offices in three major cities. Aligned with the “Made in India, for India” initiative, this partnership reinforces both companies’ commitment to supporting original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in shaping the future of Indian mobility, one that prioritises safety, convenience, and real-time intelligence.

Looking ahead, HERE and Genesys International plan to co-develop advanced mobility solutions aimed at improving driver safety across India. As part of their long-term vision, the companies are exploring the establishment of a dedicated mobility innovation centre in India. This facility would serve as a hub for local teams to design, test, and deploy solutions tailored to the specific challenges faced by Indian drivers.

HERE Technologies supplies digital mapping and location services to nearly every major global automaker, as well as to leaders in e-commerce, logistics, and the public sector. HERE is recognised as the global market leader in automotive-grade maps for navigation, ADAS, electric vehicle support, and automated driving systems. More than 54 million vehicles currently rely on HERE maps for ADAS and autonomous driving functionalities, with the company’s services used in over 222 million vehicles worldwide.

Genesys International Corporation Ltd. is a leading provider of advanced mapping, surveying, and geospatial solutions. With over 23 years of expertise and a workforce exceeding 2,000 professionals, Genesys delivers high-precision 3D mapping, ADAS-ready HD maps, and cutting-edge AI-driven platforms and digital twin technologies. Headquartered in Mumbai, with multiple production facilities, Genesys supports clients across automotive, infrastructure, utilities, and e-governance sectors. As one of the world’s largest firms in LiDAR data acquisition and processing, the company has mapped over 2 million kilometres to support critical applications in navigation, autonomous systems, and smart mobility, shaping the future of safe, connected, and sustainable transportation.