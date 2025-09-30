GoTo, Nexthink team up on IT support integration

GoTo, a provider of cloud communications and IT management solutions, and Nexthink, a specialist in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at improving how enterprises and Global System Integrators (GSIs) manage the digital workplace.

Advertisment

As part of the collaboration, the companies have introduced an integration between LogMeIn Rescue, GoTo’s enterprise-grade remote support tool, and the Nexthink Infinity platform. This integration allows IT teams to move seamlessly from issue detection and diagnosis to resolution, by launching AI-enabled Rescue remote support sessions directly from within the Nexthink platform. This approach is intended to reduce reliance on disconnected platforms and minimise disruption during support processes.

Kaushik Shah, Vice President of Technology Alliances at Nexthink, commented,

“This partnership combines Nexthink’s real-time digital experience insights and automation with Rescue’s secure, AI-powered remote support. By integrating detection, diagnosis, and resolution, we’re helping IT teams and our GSI partners to respond more effectively, prevent issues proactively, and meet employee expectations for a smooth digital experience.”

The collaboration is also designed to support future innovation. Nexthink’s analytics and automation capabilities are expected to enhance every Rescue session, while data from AI-enabled support interactions will help to accelerate issue resolution and refine IT strategies over time. The goal is to enable organisations to become more agile and proactive in their support models, improving employee outcomes and operational resilience.

Advertisment

Joseph George, General Manager of the IT Solutions Group at GoTo, noted:

“The integration between Rescue and Nexthink Infinity provides enterprises and GSIs with a more unified and efficient approach to IT support. It simplifies the support process, reduces downtime, and helps transform each interaction into a source of insight for long-term improvement.”

Nikhil Singh, Global Head of Digital Workplace Product Management and Strategy at HCLTech, added,“Bringing together Nexthink’s real-time experience data and automation with Rescue’s secure, AI-enhanced support enables a support model that is both responsive and continually evolving. This collaboration helps improve technician efficiency and supports a better digital experience for employees.”