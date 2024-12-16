GlobalLogic partners with Nokia to accelerate 5G and 4G solutions

GlobalLogic, a Hitachi Group company and a provider in digital engineering, today announced its partnership with Nokia to accelerate the adoption of advanced 5G and 4G enterprise solutions. Through Nokia’s Network as Code platform and developer portal, GlobalLogic will drive innovation across key enterprise sectors, initially focusing on the automotive, industrial and financial industries. Together, they aim to create transformative use cases that deliver measurable business value.

By leveraging Nokia’s Network as Code platform, GlobalLogic’s team of software developers will be able to access advanced network capabilities, enabling the creation of new, network-aware applications that function across diverse network architectures. The platform provides developers with Software Development Kits (SDKs) and comprehensive Network API documentation, offering the technical tools needed for quick and efficient innovation.

GlobalLogic’s initial focus will be on use cases designed to enhance operational efficiency, fraud management, customer experience and unlock new revenue streams. By leveraging 5G-powered Network APIs, industrial and automotive companies can improve worker safety, operational efficiency and achieve sustainability goals. Connected devices, such as smart helmets and wearables, will be able to use network functions to track real-time worker locations and integrate IoT data, including health metrics and environmental factors like gas levels or temperature, triggering real-time alerts to prevent safety hazards. AI-enabled predictive maintenance and digital twins will ensure safe, efficient operations by identifying faults early, while XR/VR solutions will enable remote plant maintenance and immersive training, reducing travel and emissions. In the financial industry, integrating API-driven network insights, device authentication and AI will empower real-time fraud prevention, secure financial transactions and deliver personalised value-added services, enhancing customer trust and experience.

“The Network as Code platform fosters a unified ecosystem by bringing together telco networks, systems integrators and developers worldwide,” said Ashay Punekar, Vice President, Communications & Network Providers Business Unit at GlobalLogic. “Through this partnership, we are positioned to not only accelerate 5G innovation but also redefine how enterprises interact with and benefit from network technologies, helping communication service providers to monetise their 5G investments,” added Sameer Tikoo, Group Vice President & General Manager, Communications & Network Providers Business Unit at GlobalLogic.

“With our Network as Code platform, GlobalLogic will benefit from having choice, flexibility and extreme automation to fit its business model and create new value in connecting to ecosystems of applications and services. Leveraging its digital engineering expertise, GlobalLogic is well-positioned to harness this innovation for seamless integration and enhanced connectivity. As a B2B technology innovation leader, Nokia is driving the next evolution of networking to enable people, machines and devices to interact in real-time like never before,” said Shkumbin Hamiti, Head of Network Monetisation Platform, Cloud and Network Services at Nokia.