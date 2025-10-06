GlobalLogic and ISSPL partner on AI for infrastructure

GlobalLogic, a Hitachi Group company and specialist in digital engineering, has announced a strategic alliance with IRClass Systems and Solutions Private Limited (ISSPL), formerly a division of the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS). The collaboration is intended to support digital transformation efforts by jointly delivering AI-enabled solutions for sectors such as Oil & Gas, Automotive, Marine and Port, Power, Heavy Industry, and Construction.

This partnership brings together GlobalLogic’s expertise in digital engineering and generative AI with ISSPL’s background in technical assurance, inspection, and regulatory compliance. Central to the alliance is a flexible co-delivery model that includes referral, outsourcing, and joint execution arrangements. The model aims to enable industrial organisations to adopt scalable, secure, and standards-compliant digital solutions within accelerated timelines while minimising operational risks.

Commenting on the alliance, Piyush Jha, Group Vice-President and Managing Director, Asia-Pacific, stated that the collaboration represents a convergence of operational experience and digital technology. He noted that by combining GlobalLogic’s digital platforms, generative AI frameworks, and automation tools with ISSPL’s sector-specific knowledge, the partnership seeks to deliver more agile and data-informed solutions. According to Jha, the partnership also aspires to address broader societal challenges, such as enhancing safety in the marine industry, increasing the resilience of power grids, and improving project efficiency and worksite safety in construction.

The collaboration comes at a time when industrial sectors face increasing pressure to modernise while also adhering to rigorous safety and environmental standards. The two companies expect the alliance to support the digitalisation of legacy systems, enable predictive maintenance, and provide AI-driven decision-making tools for critical infrastructure and operations, including support for hazardous environments.

Shashi Nath Mishra, Chief Operating Officer at ISSPL, emphasised the organisation’s longstanding commitment to regulatory precision and reliability in high-risk sectors. He said the partnership with GlobalLogic will reinforce ISSPL’s digital transformation goals by integrating advanced AI capabilities and software engineering practices, without compromising on its core values of trust and compliance. Mishra added that clients in industries such as Oil & Gas, Marine, Port, Automotive, Power, and Heavy Industry can continue to expect consistent quality and adherence to regulatory standards.

A key feature of the alliance is its adherence to a Responsible AI framework. All AI-related activities will follow strict protocols to ensure client data confidentiality and protection. In accordance with the agreement, client data will not be used to train AI models, thereby reinforcing the partnership’s commitment to data security and ethical technology deployment.

GlobalLogic will integrate advanced AI and automation into client systems through its proprietary VelocityAI SDLC platform. This implementation will be supported by established IP governance frameworks, enterprise-grade data security measures, and compliance protocols. The collaboration is also aligned with Hitachi’s broader Social Innovation strategy, which focuses on integrating operational technology with IT and AI to create sustainable, resilient, and intelligent ecosystems.

Vinay S Kshirsagar, Managing Director of ISSPL, described the agreement as a significant step in the company’s development. He noted that the engagement framework, structured around collaborative execution, selective outsourcing, and referrals, aims to deliver high value to clients while maintaining regulatory and data security standards. Kshirsagar concluded that by combining ISSPL’s industry expertise with GlobalLogic’s technological strengths, the alliance aims to redefine how digital solutions are developed and deployed across industrial sectors in a responsible and effective manner.