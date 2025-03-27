Genesys elevates customer engagement with social listening

Genesys, a global provider in AI-powered experience orchestration, today announced the launch of Genesys Cloud Social, designed to help organisations leverage social media channels to gain deeper customer insights and engage in new ways. By incorporating broad public social media listening, the company extends the Genesys Cloud platform’s existing capabilities beyond direct messaging, enabling a richer understanding of consumer sentiment. This insight can enhance and inform every interaction, allowing organisations to unify customer data across voice, digital, and social media channels. With greater context and control, they can orchestrate proactive and personalised end-to-end customer experiences.

Unlocking the Potential of Social Media for Customer Engagement

Social media has become an increasingly vital yet underutilised channel for organisations to build relationships with their customers. According to a 2024 Genesys survey, 52% of consumers who shared a negative service experience on social media did so to attract direct attention from the brand in the hope of resolving their issue. However, many organisations manage social media engagement separately from the contact centre, lacking the infrastructure to integrate this channel with other modes of communication. This fragmentation results in siloed customer data and disconnected experiences.

With native social media listening and sentiment analysis now embedded in Genesys Cloud, organisations gain greater visibility into consumer sentiment, enabling them to interact, resolve issues, and manage their reputations in real time. Existing Genesys Cloud customers, including Almosafer and Sistecredito, have already recognised the benefits of these expanded social media capabilities, made possible through Genesys’ acquisition of Radarr Technologies in 2024.

Leveraging Social Media for a Comprehensive Customer View

Genesys Cloud Social captures public social media posts and mentions from platforms such as Facebook and X, consolidating insights from keywords, accounts, and hashtags in a single interface. Through natural language processing (NLP), sentiment analysis across nearly 50 languages categorises posts as positive, negative, or neutral—enabling organisations to monitor customer sentiment and brand reputation in real time. These social media insights, including consumer attitudes, sentiment, and interactions, are then fed into Genesys Cloud AI, enriching its 360-degree customer view and enabling deeper, more contextual engagement.

Seamlessly integrated with Genesys Cloud AI, Genesys Cloud Social allows organisations to manage customer interactions across both public and private social media channels. This integration facilitates data analysis, task automation, and interaction summaries. For cases requiring human intervention, agents can respond directly through the Genesys Cloud interface, using the same routing and queueing systems employed for voice and digital interactions. This approach enhances efficiency and accelerates resolution times.

A New Era of Customer Engagement

"With Genesys Cloud Social, we are expanding the customer journey beyond traditional engagement points, providing organisations with greater visibility into consumer sentiment before they even reach a contact centre," said Olivier Jouve, Chief Product Officer at Genesys. "These real-time insights not only enrich customer interactions but also enhance Genesys Cloud AI, reinforcing our ability to deliver personalised experiences at scale. This can be transformative for organisations seeking to unify engagement, strengthen customer relationships, and differentiate their brands in an increasingly digital world."

Genesys Cloud Social is available under the AI Experience token model, offering organisations flexibility in leveraging AI to meet evolving business needs. The new Genesys Cloud CX 4 package, designed to provide maximum AI capabilities at the best value, includes 30 AI Experience tokens, Agent Copilot for each user, and Journey Management for the contact centre. Genesys Cloud Social for Facebook and X will be globally available by the end of March 2025.