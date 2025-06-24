Fortinet updates FortiCNAPP, expands cloud services availability via AWS marketplace

Fortinet, a global cybersecurity provider has announced updates to its cloud-native application protection platform, Lacework FortiCNAPP, along with the broader availability of several cloud security services through AWS Marketplace. These changes are intended to support customers managing applications and workloads in hybrid and multi-cloud environments.
The company has also made the following services available via AWS Marketplace: FortiAppSec Cloud, FortiMail Workspace Security, FortiNDR Cloud, FortiSIEM, and Fortinet Incident Response. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalogue that enables users to find, purchase, and manage software and services from a range of providers,“Fortinet is committed to accelerating secure cloud transformation for our customers. By making more of our services available in AWS Marketplace and enhancing leading cloud-native solutions like Lacework FortiCNAPP and FortiAppSec Cloud, we’re making it easier than ever for organisations to protect every cloud workload, application, and network edge,”
said Nirav Shah, Senior Vice President, Products and Solutions at Fortinet.
Product and feature updates to FortiCNAPP
Recent updates to Lacework FortiCNAPP aim to enhance detection, visibility, and manageability of cloud-native applications. New and updated features include:
-
Real-Time CloudTrail Alerting – Reduces alert latency for AWS CloudTrail from up to 24 hours to under 15 minutes, allowing faster identification of critical activities such as credential misuse or unexpected API behaviour.
-
Explorer (Security Graph) – Introduces an interactive visualisation of asset relationships and potential attack paths, which may assist in identifying exposure points like publicly accessible vulnerabilities.
-
Agentless Windows Scanning – Enables scanning for vulnerabilities and secrets on Windows workloads across multiple cloud environments without requiring agent installation.
-
Fleet Management – Offers a centralised view of agent status and inventory to help track deployment and coverage in large-scale environments.
Fortinet has also introduced new service bundles for web applications and APIs. These include dynamic application security testing (DAST), content delivery network (CDN) integration, and Security Operations Centre-as-a-Service (SoCaaS), in addition to AI-driven threat detection and response tools.
Additional fortinet services now available in AWS marketplace
With the expansion of Fortinet’s offerings in AWS Marketplace, AWS customers can now access and manage several additional security services via the platform, including:
-
FortiAppSec Cloud – A web application and API protection (WAAP) service that includes firewalling, bot management, and DDoS mitigation.
-
FortiMail Workspace Security – Provides security for email, browsers, and collaboration tools (e.g. Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Slack, Teams) with built-in incident response support.
-
FortiNDR Cloud – A threat detection solution that uses AI to monitor distributed cloud environments.
-
FortiSIEM – A security information and event management platform with support for log aggregation and incident response across complex infrastructures.
Fortinet has achieved the AWS Security Incident Response Specialisation, a designation that recognises integration with AWS-native tools and alignment with AWS security response processes. Fortinet Incident Response Services are also now listed in AWS Marketplace, offering access to external support for incident handling, as well as advisory services to help assess and improve security posture.
Move towards integrated cloud-native security
The updated product offerings reflect a broader trend in the cybersecurity sector towards consolidating separate tools and services into unified platforms. Fortinet’s model aims to integrate multiple security layers, covering applications, users, and networks, under a single vendor and operational approach.
Components such as WAAP, NDR, SIEM, CNAPP, and workspace security are being brought together to reduce fragmentation and support consistent policy enforcement and management across environments.
To accommodate variable cloud usage, the company also offers FortiFlex, a usage-based licensing model. This allows organisations to align cloud resource protection with their operational needs while managing costs by paying based on actual consumption.