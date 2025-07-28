Fortinet expands FortiOS capabilities to address quantum computing threats

Fortinet, a global provider of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security, has announced significant advancements within its unified operating system, FortiOS. These enhancements are designed to protect organisations against the growing threat posed by quantum computing to current encryption standards.

The latest FortiOS features enable organisations handling highly sensitive data to deploy encryption algorithms and key distribution methods that are resilient against quantum-powered attacks. These capabilities include the stacking of multiple algorithms for increased protection and support for a smooth transition to post-quantum security. “At Fortinet, we are committed to providing our customers with cutting-edge technology to defend against emerging threats,” said Michael Xie, Founder, President, and Chief Technology Officer at Fortinet. “As quantum computing continues to advance, organisations can rely on Fortinet’s innovation and expertise to protect their critical data and future-proof their infrastructures. Many enterprises are already taking steps to prepare for quantum-era risks, which is why we’ve made quantum-safe features available today for customers using FortiGate Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) and Fortinet Secure SD-WAN.”

Quantum computers are expected to outperform classical systems in solving complex problems, including those that underpin current encryption methods. Threat actors are already storing encrypted data with the intention of decrypting it once quantum capabilities become available, a tactic known as harvest-now, decrypt-later (HNDL). Sectors such as telecommunications, finance, government, and healthcare are particularly at risk due to the long-term sensitivity of the data they manage.

FortiOS: Prepared for the post-quantum era

With the release of FortiOS 7.6, organisations using FortiGate NGFW and Fortinet Secure SD-WAN can now take advantage of integrated quantum-safe features. These include:

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC): Support for algorithms approved by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), such as ML-KEM, as well as emerging algorithms like BIKE, HQC, and Frodo.

Quantum Key Distribution (QKD): Utilising the principles of quantum mechanics to secure key exchanges and detect eavesdropping attempts. Fortinet has supported QKD integration since FortiOS 7.4, ensuring interoperability with leading QKD vendors via standardised interfaces.

Algorithm Stacking: The combination of multiple cryptographic algorithms to create more robust encryption and enhance overall network security.

Hybrid Mode: Allows gradual migration to post-quantum security by integrating traditional public-key cryptography with QKD.

Enhanced User Interface: Simplifies the configuration and management of quantum-safe settings, making it easier for network administrators to implement advanced security measures.

Fortinet’s long-standing commitment to converging networking and security through a single operating system allows for rapid deployment of new technologies, including quantum-safe innovations. This unified approach helps customers strengthen their security posture and prepare for the challenges of a quantum-powered future.