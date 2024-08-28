Fortinet enhances OT security platform to address rising cyberthreats

Fortinet has announced updates to its Operational Technology (OT) security platform to safeguard critical infrastructure. These enhancements are part of Fortinet’s strategy to address the growing number of cyberthreats targeting OT environments, which require specialised security solutions distinct from traditional IT tools. As more operational infrastructure becomes connected, the potential for cyberthreats expands, posing risks to industries such as energy, defence, water supply, manufacturing, and transportation.

John Maddison, Fortinet’s Chief Marketing Officer, noted the urgency of this trend: “Traditional IT security tools are ineffective and, worse, cannot even be deployed in an OT environment. Fortinet has been building an OT security platform for over 20 years, and we are announcing many enhancements across the platform.”

Strengthening Secure Networking in OT Environments

The latest updates to Fortinet’s OT security platform are designed to improve secure networking and protect OT assets. According to a press release, these enhancements aim to improve asset identification and network topology within the FortiOS OT View, allowing for more precise asset location and communication pathway mapping.

Fortinet has also introduced virtual patching signatures in the FortiGuard OT Security Service, offering protection against vulnerabilities and shielding unpatched OT assets.

The company unveiled two new switch series tailored for industrial needs: the FortiSwitch Rugged 216F-POE for bandwidth-intensive operations in harsh conditions and the FortiSwitch Rugged 424F-POE optimised for powering Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) devices. These switches are designed to help maintain secure and reliable connectivity across OT networks.

An enhancement to Fortinet’s FortiSRA solution aims to better protect OT systems from threats arising from remote connections, addressing a significant concern for organisations relying on third-party contractors, auditors, and remote employees. The updated FortiExtender Vehicle solution supports fleet management by providing a secure LAN extension from remote FortiGate Next-Generation Firewalls, which is particularly important for first responders and vehicles in rugged environments.

Expanding AI-Driven Security Operations

Fortinet is also expanding its AI-driven security operations capabilities to better defend against emerging OT threats. The updated FortiSOAR platform now includes expanded OT capabilities, such as an IT/OT overview dashboard with OT asset management and new compliance playbooks. These features are intended to enhance network visibility and streamline remediation efforts, which is seen as essential for maintaining security in complex OT environments.

Moreover, FortiNDR for OT provides network behaviour analysis to detect known and unknown threats, helping organisations identify and mitigate potential risks. The expanded FortiDeceptor-as-a-Service offering now includes additional devices and protocols, enhancing deception capabilities and simplifying deployment.