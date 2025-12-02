Esri India launches Bharat ENVI for integrated image analysis

Esri India has announced the launch ofBharat ENVI, a geospatial image processing and analysis software designed to support users of Indo ArcGIS. The software brings established remote sensing and analytical capabilities to the Indian GIS ecosystem, enabling more informed decision-making across governance and development sectors.

ENVI has long been recognised globally as a tool for deriving insights from remote sensing data sourced from satellites, drones, LiDAR, SAR, and multispectral and hyperspectral sensors. Its integration with Esri’s ArcGIS platform allows GIS users to access and analyse imagery within a single environment.

With the introduction of Bharat ENVI, Indian GIS organisations can combine the functionality of Indo ArcGIS with ENVI’s analytical tools while also drawing on the Indian datasets and AI models available through theIndo ArcGIS Living Atlas. This integrated capability supports a range of applications, including land-use planning, resource management and policy implementation.

Bharat ENVI includes an accessible toolset suitable for both specialists and new users. It enables the automated extraction of features such as water bodies, mining areas, crops and settlements from commonly used satellite datasets, including Landsat 8, Sentinel-2 and Sentinel-1. The software can also extract building footprints and identify ships using advanced deep learning techniques.

Agendra Kumar, Managing Director of Esri India, said,“The introduction of Bharat ENVI strengthens the geospatial technology ecosystem in the country. As organisations increasingly rely on satellite imagery and remote sensing for planning, sustainability and national development, Bharat ENVI’s advanced analytics will significantly complement the capabilities of Indo ArcGIS, widely used across India.”

More than 1.2 million ArcGIS users across over 6,500 organisations in India will now be able to access ENVI’s image processing tools directly within the ArcGIS environment while benefiting from local datasets, analytical tools and AI resources.