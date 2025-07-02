Esri India bets big on GeoAI: Launches a GIS and AI competency centre

Esri India Technologies Pvt Ltd, a provider of Geographic Information Systems (GIS), has announced the opening of a GIS and AI Competency Centre at a new facility in Noida. The company plans to invest over INR 150 crore in this initiative over the next five years. The objective is to support wider adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in GIS applications.

The new centre will focus on the development of GeoAI capabilities, drawing on Esri India’s existing work in the GIS field. As part of this initiative, Esri India will expand its team to include additional AI specialists, data scientists, GIS professionals, and domain experts. These teams will work on creating advanced AI-driven geospatial solutions aimed at addressing complex challenges encountered by GIS users.

Agendra Kumar, Managing Director of Esri India, stated,“The convergence of AI and geospatial intelligence is leading to new developments in GIS. GIS technology is advancing rapidly, with new features and configurable applications becoming available. Simultaneously, AI innovations are evolving at a fast pace. Given the speed of change, strategic investment is necessary to enable the integration of AI into GIS workflows. The engineers at this new centre will focus on incorporating AI into spatial analysis to help users derive deeper insights from geospatial data, automate tasks, and improve decision-making.”

As data volumes continue to grow, the ability to derive timely and relevant insights has become increasingly important. AI is playing a significant role in this context by helping organisations process large datasets, detect patterns, forecast trends, and automate aspects of decision-making Esri India has already applied AI in various GIS use cases such as land and asset management, object detection from imagery, and video analytics.

The company is also working with academic institutions and research organisations to help develop AI expertise in India and support innovation in GeoAI. Plans include the release of AI-ready datasets, the development of models using Indian data, and the creation of tools to meet the rising demand for AI-enabled GIS solutions.