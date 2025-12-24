EdgeAI SoC pact targets cybersecurity in electric vehicles

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ConnectM Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd for the joint development of a semiconductor-based EdgeAI system-on-chip (SoC) aimed at automotive cybersecurity applications. ConnectM specialises in automotive electronics and hardware systems.

Under the terms of the MoU, BCSSL will be responsible for the architecture, design and development of the EdgeAI SoC platform. The solution will integrate capabilities such as real-time threat detection, intrusion prevention and continuous security management. It is being developed for use in telematics control units (TCUs), vehicle control units (VCUs) and other critical electronic modules deployed in electric, connected and software-defined vehicles.

The collaboration marks BCSSL’s entry into automotive semiconductor development, combining its experience in cybersecurity software, artificial intelligence and secure systems with ConnectM’s expertise in automotive-grade hardware, diagnostics and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) integration. The EdgeAI SoC will be customised exclusively for ConnectM’s onboard automotive hardware platforms, while BCSSL will retain ownership of the core intellectual property associated with the semiconductor design and cybersecurity technologies.

The MoU includes a revenue-sharing arrangement under which net revenues generated from joint commercialisation, after applicable costs and taxes, will be shared equally between the two companies. Subject to the execution of definitive agreements, the partnership is expected to generate a business volume of approximately USD 50 million over the five-year period from 2026 to 2030.

The jointly developed EdgeAI semiconductor solutions will be engineered to comply with global automotive safety and cybersecurity standards. These include ISO/SAE 21434 for road vehicle cybersecurity, UNECE WP.29 regulations R155 and R156, ISO 26262 for functional safety, and other relevant international and Indian regulatory requirements. Compliance with these standards is intended to ensure that the SoC platforms are suitable for certification and deployment across global automotive markets.

From a strategic perspective, the MoU positions both companies to address the increasing cybersecurity requirements of electric and connected vehicles through scalable, automotive-grade semiconductor solutions. The collaboration is expected to support faster time-to-market and enable deployment in OEM-ready environments as the automotive sector continues to evolve.

Commenting on the agreement, Sri Tejesh Kumar Kodali, Group Chairman of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions, said the partnership represents an important step in the company’s expansion into EdgeAI system-on-chip platforms for automotive cybersecurity. He added that working with ConnectM brings together cybersecurity capabilities and automotive hardware expertise to address the requirements of next-generation mobility systems.