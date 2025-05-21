Edge AI in focus as Motorola launches Razr 60 Ultra with Micron technologies

Micron Technology has announced that its high-performance, power-efficient low-power double data rate 5X (LPDDR5X) memory and advanced Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 4.0 have been incorporated into Motorola’s latest flagship flip phone, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra. The device is powered by Moto AI, Motorola’s large language model-based artificial intelligence features. Micron’s LPDDR5X and UFS solutions provide the memory capacity, energy efficiency, speed, and performance required to support mobile AI functionality.

“Micron LPDDR5X memory and UFS 4.0 storage solutions are designed to meet the requirements of next-generation AI devices such as the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra,” said Mark Montierth, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Micron’s Mobile and Client Business Unit. “Our collaboration with Motorola on this device highlights the importance of high-performance, power-efficient memory and storage in enabling AI capabilities at the edge,” Montierth added.

As artificial intelligence becomes more integrated into smartphones, a growing proportion of processing is being carried out directly on the device rather than in the cloud. Enabling these edge AI experiences requires advanced memory and storage solutions capable of managing large language models and increasingly complex data workloads.

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra allows users to engage with Moto AI features supported by Micron’s memory and storage technologies. These features include the ability to ask contextual questions, enhance images with professional-level editing, generate custom artwork, avatars, and stickers from text, receive curated music playlists, and access summarised notifications tailored to the user’s daily schedule.

“The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is redefining AI performance in a foldable smartphone, enabling users to utilise intuitive AI features to enhance creativity, manage tasks, and capture moments with greater clarity and ease,” said Leo Liu, Vice President of Product Development at Motorola. “Delivering this level of personalised intelligence in a compact form factor depends on memory that offers both high performance and power efficiency. Our ongoing collaboration with Micron ensures our devices are equipped with mobile-optimised solutions to support AI functionality in our most advanced foldable phone to date,” Liu added.

Micron’s second-generation 1β (1-beta) LPDDR5X memory delivers speeds of up to 9.6 gigabits per second, a 10% increase over the previous generation. This performance enables smooth multitasking and fast data processing essential for mobile AI features. Additionally, the LPDDR5X memory provides up to 25% greater power efficiency, helping to support energy-intensive AI applications while extending battery life,a key feature of the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, which offers more than 36 hours of usage on a single charge.

In terms of storage, Micron’s UFS 4.0 provides ample capacity for media, applications, and games within the phone’s compact foldable design. This storage solution supports the on-device processing of large AI datasets, reducing reliance on cloud computing and enhancing data privacy and security by keeping sensitive information local to the device.