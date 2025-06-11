Deloitte launches Asia Pacific agentic AI centre of excellence

Deloitte has launched the Asia Pacific (AP) Agentic AI Centre of Excellence (CoE), with locations in India, Malaysia and Singapore. This marks a significant investment aimed at supporting organisations across the region in deploying agentic AI at scale. The CoE brings together over 6,000 practitioners throughout the Asia Pacific region and is supporting a pipeline of AI implementations valued at over USD 1 billion.

Closely aligned with Deloitte’s Global Agentic Network, which connects delivery centres across North America, Asia Pacific and EMEA, the CoE leverages Deloitte’s alliances and technology platforms to assist clients in designing, building and deploying digital workforces at scale.

“The launch of the Asia Pacific Agentic AI CoE represents a major step forward in advancing human-AI collaboration in India. This centre positions us to help clients rethink the nature of work,moving beyond automation and efficiency to unlock new sources of value. We are seeing a transition from using AI for incremental improvements to adopting AI as a catalyst for fundamental transformation. This includes redesigning workflows, implementing autonomous processes and building more adaptive and responsive operating models. Our priority is to support clients in navigating this shift responsibly, fostering an AI-powered future that is both innovative and resilient,” said Sathish Gopalaiah, President – Technology & Transformation, Deloitte South Asia.

The Asia Pacific Agentic AI CoE offers organisations a combination of deep industry expertise and advanced technology to drive impactful AI transformation. Through collaboration with NVIDIA, Deloitte supports clients via its Zora AI by Deloitte technology stack – an enterprise-ready suite of digital agents capable of autonomously executing critical business tasks across finance, procurement, sales, marketing and other functions with speed and accuracy.

The centre also facilitates the rapid development and validation of proof of concepts (POCs) by providing centralised expertise, reusable tools and structured methodologies. This accelerates innovation by reducing development time and providing a dedicated environment for experimentation.

Commenting on the significance of the CoE for the Indian AI ecosystem, Saurabh Kumar, Partner, Deloitte India, stated, “India’s robust digital public infrastructure and strong engineering talent provide a unique platform for developing agentic AI solutions that address both domestic and international needs. Through the Asia Pacific Agentic AI CoE, we will co-create sector-specific autonomous agents that incorporate India’s domain expertise, while aligning with Deloitte’s Trustworthy AI principles. Our goal is to drive a new wave of productivity and position India as a global exporter of trusted agentic AI innovations.”

Agentic AI represents a significant evolution in artificial intelligence, enabling autonomous agents to manage complex workflows independently, learn continuously and adapt over time. For businesses, this translates into enhanced operational efficiency through automation of both routine and advanced tasks, improved decision-making through real-time data analysis, and scalable solutions capable of addressing organisational complexity, all while enabling human talent to focus on strategic innovation