Dell PowerFlex with Nutanix Cloud platform now available

In August 2024, Dell Technologies and Nutanix announced an expanded collaboration, combining Dell PowerFlex with the Nutanix Cloud Platform. This integration brings together Dell’s scalable storage infrastructure and Nutanix’s software-defined architecture to support IT modernisation, improve operational efficiency, and simplify infrastructure management.

As of 5 May 2025, this joint solution is now generally available. Dell PowerFlex is the first external storage system to be integrated with the Nutanix Cloud Platform¹.

The solution is aimed at organisations running large-scale, business-critical applications, where resilience, security, scalability, and performance are important. By combining the performance of PowerFlex with Nutanix’s virtualisation, disaster recovery, and network security capabilities, the offering now includes broader support for Nutanix AHV. This provides an additional hypervisor option for enterprises with varied infrastructure requirements.

Key Features

Consolidation and Scalability

PowerFlex supports the consolidation of virtualised and bare-metal workloads onto a single platform. Its ability to scale compute and storage resources independently allows organisations to adjust capacity according to operational demands, while reducing reliance on siloed infrastructure.

Automation and Operational Efficiency

Managing large IT environments often involves time-consuming manual processes. With tools such as PowerFlex Manager and Nutanix Prism Central, tasks like resource allocation, system updates, and routine management can be automated, helping to streamline operations.

Performance and Data Protection

The solution supports demanding workloads, offering integrated capabilities for performance, cyber resilience, and disaster recovery. It is designed to maintain high availability and adapt to changes without affecting service delivery.

Industry Use and Feedback

Organisations including DXC Technology participated in early adoption of the solution across industries such as banking, logistics, and government. David Keasey, Global Revenue Lead at DXC GIS, noted that the combined platform supports customers in migrating critical workloads while maintaining flexibility and control. “We have supported customers through workload migration across various environments. Dell PowerFlex with Nutanix Cloud Platform offers a route to modernise without major disruption, while reducing risk.”

Ongoing Collaboration

Dell and Nutanix continue to work together to provide tools that assist organisations in managing both legacy and modern IT workloads. The integration introduces expanded data services to support storage optimisation, scalability, and resilience across diverse environments.

The availability of this solution reflects a broader effort by both companies to align infrastructure offerings with changing enterprise needs. Further developments are expected as the collaboration continues.