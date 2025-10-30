D-Link unveils DGS-1530 smart switches for enterprises

D-Link, a global provider of networking and connectivity solutions, has announced the launch of the DGS-1530 Series Gigabit Stackable Smart Managed Switches. The range is designed to meet the increasing demands of digital transformation, cloud workloads, and complex enterprise networks. As organisations face growing challenges from bandwidth-intensive applications, heightened security requirements, and evolving cyber threats, the new series provides a scalable and resilient infrastructure to support efficient operations and long-term network growth.

Versatile performance for modern workloads

Available in configurations from 8 to 48 Gigabit ports, the DGS-1530 Series includes Gigabit connectivity with 10G uplinks to support bandwidth-heavy activities such as cloud computing, video conferencing, ultra-high-definition streaming, and large-scale data transfers. This flexibility makes it suitable for enterprises and small to medium-sized businesses seeking a balance between performance, scalability, and cost efficiency.

Power over ethernet for continuous operations

The DGS-1530-28P and DGS-1530-52P models offer PoE+ support across all ports with a 370 W power budget, expandable to 740 W on the DGS-1530-52P when used with the DPS-700 redundant power supply. With Fast and Perpetual PoE, they ensure uninterrupted operation for devices such as access points, IP cameras, digital signage, and IoT equipment. This makes the series particularly suited to environments such as schools, hotels, and offices where continuous service is critical.

The DGS-1530 Series incorporates a range of enterprise-grade features to enhance reliability and simplify management. Ethernet Ring Protection Switching (ERPS) enables rapid failover and network resilience, while 6kV surge protection safeguards connected devices. The PD-Alive function automatically recovers unresponsive powered devices, and Zero-Touch Provisioning (ZTP) streamlines installation by automating setup and reducing configuration errors. Together, these capabilities minimise downtime, reduce operational workload, and strengthen network adaptability in complex digital environments.

The switches also support intelligent stacking of up to nine units through dedicated 10G ports, allowing administrators to manage multiple devices as a single logical system. This approach simplifies configuration, improves scalability, and provides high bandwidth and redundancy for enterprise, campus, and SMB networks.

Security is a core focus of the DGS-1530 Series. Advanced safeguards such as Access Control Lists (ACLs), 802.1X port-based authentication, ARP inspection, and DHCP snooping protect against unauthorised access and network threats. Additional features such as Storm Control and Denial-of-Service (DoS) prevention ensure stable and secure network performance—essential for sectors including healthcare, education, and financial services where data protection and uptime are critical.

For management flexibility, the DGS-1530 Series supports both a web-based graphical interface and a Command Line Interface (CLI). It also integrates with the D-Link Nuclias Network Controller for centralised monitoring, automation, and troubleshooting. This allows organisations to choose the management approach best suited to their IT resources, from smaller teams requiring simplicity to larger enterprises seeking advanced centralised control.

Engineered for efficiency and adaptability, the DGS-1530 Series reflects D-Link’s ongoing commitment to developing secure, scalable, and sustainable networking solutions. As industries continue to evolve towards hybrid work models, smart campuses, and data-driven operations, the company aims to support intelligent connectivity that meets today’s requirements while preparing networks for future challenges.