Convozen.AI by NoBroker launches AI-powered agentic bots for WhatsApp

In a significant advancement for conversational AI, Convozen.AI – the conversational intelligence suite developed by NoBroker, has launched a cutting-edge platform that enables businesses to deploy fully functional agentic bots on WhatsApp in under 10 minutes. These bots are multilingual, capable of handling complex customer journeys, retaining contextual memory, making decisions, and learning continuously. The result is a seamless, personalised customer service experience, available 24/7.

The platform combines voicebots and chatbots into a unified, multilingual solution on WhatsApp – a familiar and widely accessible platform used by billions globally.

Built on Meta’s voice and chat APIs, the new platform allows businesses to deploy AI agents that operate via voice, chat, or a combination of both. These agents interact in the customer's preferred language and offer human-like communication. Beyond simple responses, they are capable of reasoning, acting, and resolving customer queries in real time.

This innovation represents a major shift in how customer engagement is managed on WhatsApp. Brands can now offer a consistent and intelligent customer experience that feels natural and personalised. These are not just bots, they are sophisticated agents designed to function and respond much like a human support team.

Convozen is enabling enterprises to transform their contact centres, offering round-the-clock service at a fraction of the cost typically associated with traditional, human-only operations. Some early adopters have already seen a 44% increase in app engagement after integrating Convozen’s agentic bots into their customer service workflows.

Previously, capabilities were largely restricted to traditional telephony and basic chat solutions. However, telephony often presents challenges such as poor call quality and a lack of verified identity, which can result in lower call pick-up rates due to concerns over spam.

With Convozen’s integration on WhatsApp, the platform delivers a genuinely unified customer experience across multiple channels. Whether the customer chooses to engage via telephony, WhatsApp chat, WhatsApp voice call, or web chat, the same AI engine powers the interaction, ensuring consistency and efficiency.

NoBroker, Convozen’s first client, has seen transformational results. As one of India’s largest property technology platforms, NoBroker manages 24/7 inbound support through WhatsApp, handling over 5,000 voice interactions daily. These span a wide range of services including rentals, property sales, home loans, painting, cleaning, and moving services. By deploying Convozen’s agentic bots, NoBroker successfully unified its customer engagement across services, delivering more natural, human-like conversations. The outcome has been a twofold increase in customer satisfaction scores and robust multilingual support.