Consistent Infosystems introduces new PoE extender for network expansion

Consistent Infosystems, an Indian manufacturer of IT hardware, consumer electronics, and security solutions, has announced the launch of its new Power over Ethernet (PoE) Extender, developed to provide power and data connectivity across a range of network environments, including enterprise systems, surveillance networks, and smart homes.

The device features one PoE input port and three PoE output ports, allowing users to connect multiple PoE-enabled devices, such as IP cameras, wireless access points, and VoIP phones, through a single network cable. With a 30W PoE input and 25W PoE output, the extender is designed to maintain stable power delivery while supporting Fast Ethernet data transfer.

The PoE Extender supports multi-level cascade connectivity, enabling network expansion without the need for additional power sources. It also includes port-based VLAN functionality to enhance network segmentation and security. Its wall-mountable design and plug-and-play installation offer flexibility for use in both residential and professional settings.

Commenting on the launch, Yogesh Agrawal, Chairman and Co-founder of Consistent Infosystems, said the development of the PoE Extender aligns with the company’s efforts to provide dependable connectivity solutions suited to the evolving requirements of modern network infrastructures.

The introduction of the PoE Extender broadens Consistent Infosystems’ range of networking and power management products, aimed at improving efficiency and scalability within connected systems across India.