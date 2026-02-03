Comviva Supports CelcomDigi with digital distribution system

Comviva has announced the launch of a next-generation Digital Distribution Management System for channel partners in collaboration with CelcomDigi Berhad, Malaysia’s largest mobile network operator.

Serving more than 20 million users, CelcomDigi has introduced a unified digital distribution management system based on Comviva’s BlueMarble Retail platform. The system is designed to support the operator’s channel partner network by streamlining and automating sales and distribution processes across online, direct, and indirect channels.

According to the companies, the platform brings together several legacy systems into a single operational framework that supports core business functions and cross-enterprise integration. It is connected to multiple internal systems and around 300 operational touchpoints, enabling the onboarding and management of large numbers of partners, retail outlets, and users.

Commenting on the collaboration, Rajesh Chandiramani, Chief Executive Officer of Comviva, said that the partnership reflects the company’s focus on supporting customers through digital systems that improve operational processes and partner engagement.

The implementation represents a major development in CelcomDigi’s distribution operations. The new system is intended to centralise inventory management, partner administration, and customer service functions, with the aim of reducing operational complexity and improving service delivery. It is also expected to support more consistent transaction processes across the company’s sales network.

Comviva’s BlueMarble platform is a modular digital system that integrates commerce, order management, customer support, and partner management functions. It is designed as a cloud-based, microservices-enabled solution and is compatible with 5G networks, supporting flexible deployment and system integration.