Comviva advances AI and SaaS transformation through AWS partnership

Comviva, a global provider of customer experience and data monetisation solutions, has announced progress in its AI-driven transformation and shift towards software-as-a-service (SaaS) through a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS). As part of its AI-first approach, Comviva is integrating advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI (GenAI) capabilities across its suite of products, including Ngage-CNPaaS, API Marketplace, MobiLytix, BlueMarble, and mobiquity.

Through AWS, Comviva gains greater agility in deploying new product features and updates, aiming to reduce time-to-market for its customers. The scalability of AWS infrastructure supports peak usage periods without impacting service quality and ensures high levels of system uptime and reliability. This is intended to provide a consistent and seamless user experience, even during high-traffic periods.

Accelerating the transition to SaaS

Comviva is currently transitioning several of its products to a SaaS-based model using AWS’s cloud services. This effort supports greater flexibility, scalability, and faster deployment cycles. The move aligns with Comviva’s broader transformation strategy, which prioritises more agile product development and enhanced operational efficiency.

The collaboration with AWS forms part of Comviva’s broader “2.0” growth strategy, which focuses on product innovation, AI integration, and operational scalability. Both companies are working together to accelerate the implementation of AI and cloud-native technologies, with an emphasis on modernising core products and enhancing delivery capabilities.

AI-driven operational improvements

As part of the transformation, Comviva is embedding AI across product development, support, security, and internal operations. According to the company, early implementation of AI-powered assistants has led to a 20% improvement in operational efficiency for support ticket resolution, with an intended accuracy target of 90%.

In product development and testing, AI tools have contributed to a reported 20% increase in productivity. In the security domain, Comviva aims to automate 50% of processes using AI, with an 80% accuracy target in threat detection and prediction.

Use of AWS tools and services

Comviva is using a range of AWS services to support its cloud infrastructure and AI initiatives, including Amazon EC2, CloudWatch, RDS, Lambda, S3, Amazon Q, and Amazon Bedrock. These tools are used to build scalable, resilient architectures while ensuring cost efficiency. Specifically, Amazon Q and Bedrock have enabled more sophisticated data analytics and machine learning capabilities within Comviva’s platforms.

One key development within the collaboration is BlueMarble Intelligence, a solution aimed at improving revenue forecasting and reducing operational complexity through AI-based automation. The platform’s Business Rules Intelligence component automates up to 90% of manual rule creation, while its Order Management Intelligence functionality is designed to reduce disruptions by up to 80%.

Comviva is also incorporating generative AI into its MobiLytix Real-Time Marketing platform. Two new agents are being developed: the Analytics Agent, which delivers actionable insights, and the Campaign Agent, which streamlines campaign setup and configuration.

V.G. Sundar Ram, Head of Business Development at AWS India and South Asia, said, “As Comviva accelerates its AI-first transformation, AWS is supporting the integration of AI technologies and the advancement of its SaaS model. Our collaboration has helped enable greater operational efficiency and customer engagement through the use of AWS’s AI and machine learning capabilities.”

Rajesh Chandiramani, Chief Executive Officer at Comviva, added,“We are embedding AI across our operations and solutions to better meet the evolving needs of our customers. Our partnership with AWS has played a critical role in accelerating our transformation and expanding our global reach.”