Commvault expands Google Cloud partnership on data resilience

Commvault has announced an expanded collaboration with Google Cloud aimed at enhancing data protection, security, and resilience for enterprise customers operating in cloud and hybrid environments.

As organisations continue to migrate critical workloads to the cloud, maintaining operational resilience has become an increasing priority. Cyber threats, including ransomware and insider attacks, are growing in complexity, while recovery time expectations are tightening and regulatory oversight is expanding.

Industry data highlights the scale of the challenge. According to SentinelOne, 80 per cent of companies have reported an increase in cloud-based attacks, while other studies indicate that average downtime following a ransomware incident can extend to 24 days, resulting in significant operational and financial disruption.

Addressing Cloud Resilience Challenges

In response to these risks, Commvault has introduced new capabilities within its platform designed to support data protection, recovery, and compliance for cloud-first and hybrid organisations. The updated offering brings together immutable storage, rapid recovery tools, and archiving functions within a single environment.

The expanded features are intended to help organisations reduce exposure to cyber incidents, improve recovery outcomes, and meet regulatory requirements.

New Capabilities for Google Cloud Users

The latest developments include several additions for organisations using Google Cloud.

Air Gap Protect (AGP)

Commvault’s Air Gap Protect enables immutable backups that can be stored in an isolated, virtually air-gapped environment within Google Cloud. This approach is designed to separate backup data from production systems and reduce the risk of compromise through ransomware or insider activity. A new archive tier supports long-term retention and regulatory compliance.

Google Cloud customers can now use Cloud Rewind to rebuild cloud applications and their associated dependencies following cyber incidents or deployment failures. The feature is intended to support faster and more structured recovery of complex application environments.

Enhanced eDiscovery for Google Workspace

Commvault has expanded its protection for Google Workspace by introducing advanced compliance search capabilities. These tools enable organisations to locate and export data, including emails and files, more efficiently for audits, legal proceedings, and investigations, helping to reduce the time and cost associated with eDiscovery processes.

Rajiv Kottomtharayil, Chief Products Officer at Commvault, said organisations are facing increasing pressure to protect backup environments from cyber threats.

“Organisations are under immense pressure to outpace cyberattacks that increasingly target backup environments,” he said. “By expanding our collaboration with Google Cloud, we are aiming to ensure that critical data and cloud applications remain protected, isolated, and recoverable.”

Asad Khan, Senior Director of Product Management for Storage at Google Cloud, described cyber resilience as a growing requirement for cloud-based enterprises.

“With Commvault’s Air Gap Protect, Cloud Rewind, and enhanced data protection for Google Workspace, customers gain additional defences against ransomware and the ability to restore applications and data more rapidly,” he said.

Todd Thiemann, Principal Analyst at Omdia, noted that attackers are increasingly targeting backup infrastructure.

“Ransomware continues to evolve, with attackers focusing on data backup systems to limit recovery options,” he said. “The expansion of Commvault’s capabilities with Google Cloud represents an important development for organisations seeking resilience in cloud environments.”

Commvault’s expanded Air Gap Protect features for Google Cloud are available now. Cloud Rewind and Google Workspace protection can be accessed through the Google Cloud Marketplace. Compliance Search for Google Workspace is currently in early access, with general availability expected in the first half of 2026.