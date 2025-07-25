Commvault announces general availability of Clumio Backtrack for Amazon DynamoDB

Commvault, a provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for hybrid cloud environments, has announced the general availability of Clumio Backtrack for Amazon DynamoDB. This new service is designed to improve how organisations recover data from Amazon DynamoDB, a widely used cloud-native NoSQL database.

Amazon DynamoDB is a key technology for cloud-first development teams building high-scale, latency-sensitive applications, including personalisation systems, e-commerce platforms, mobile apps, and AI-driven services. While it offers speed and scalability, data recovery following events such as bugs or accidental deletions can be complex and time-consuming.

DynamoDB tables often consist of multiple partitions and are continuously updated by applications and microservices. In the event of a disruption, recovery is typically limited to restoring an entire table. To recover a subset of data, teams generally have to restore the full dataset to a new table, extract the affected partitions, and then delete the temporary table. For organisations managing large datasets, often involving billions of records and terabytes of data,this process can be inefficient, costly, and prone to delays.

Clumio Backtrack for DynamoDB is intended to address these challenges by enabling users to revert existing tables to a previous point in time without requiring table reconfiguration. It also allows for recovery at the partition level, rather than at the table level. According to Commvault, this approach offers a more targeted and potentially lower-cost alternative to traditional backup solutions, which typically rely on full restores.

Woon Jung, Chief Technology Officer for Cloud Native at Commvault, stated,

“Teams can now restore data in minutes without complex, manual steps. This feature is designed to streamline the recovery process and minimise disruption.”

Archana Venkatraman, Senior Research Director for Cloud Data Management at IDC, added,“Amazon DynamoDB is a critical component of cloud-native application development. In this context, fine-grained, point-in-time recovery offers significant operational advantages, particularly for development environments requiring high availability and resilience.”

Clumio Backtrack in context

The launch of Clumio Backtrack for DynamoDB follows a similar release for Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3), which enables enterprises to revert S3 objects to a previous version at a specific point in time using automation. The addition of DynamoDB support broadens the scope of Commvault’s recovery solutions for Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers.

Clumio Backtrack for DynamoDB is now generally available worldwide through the AWS Marketplace. Pricing is based on consumption.