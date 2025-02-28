CommScope launches AI-powered Wi-Fi 7 and optical LAN solutions

CommScope, a global provider in network connectivity, today announced several new AI-driven solutions from RUCKUS Networks that integrate generative, edge, and intent-based AI features with its industry-leading Wi-Fi 7 portfolio to achieve a new level of simplicity, automation, and customisation in enterprise networks.

Additionally, RUCKUS Networks and Nokia are previewing a joint enterprise solution that combines Nokia’s next-generation optical LAN solution with RUCKUS Wi-Fi access points (APs) and the RUCKUS One platform. Delivering a fraction of the complexity, space, energy, and costs of a traditional copper-based LAN, Nokia’s Optical LAN provides a future-ready, sustainable, high-capacity network alternative for in-building and campus connectivity. The RUCKUS One platform will be used to manage Nokia’s optical LAN network, providing enterprises with a single AI-driven platform that enhances multi-access network assurance, service delivery, and business intelligence. The joint solution will be launched later this year but is available for preview at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) event in Barcelona, booth 2F40.

“Optical LAN is the right technology for enterprise connectivity today and in the future,” stated Geert Heyninck, General Manager of Broadband Networks at Nokia. “Not only is it future-proof, but it also provides significant operational and sustainability benefits that collectively help reduce TCO by 50%. However, the network is only one part of the enterprise puzzle. We’ve teamed up with RUCKUS Networks to offer businesses a complete solution, combining our high-speed optical LAN with their advanced Wi-Fi 7 and AI platform. This future-proof, easy-to-use, and sustainable solution is ideal for industries such as hospitality, higher education, campus networks, and more,” he continued.

“AI is the driving force behind modern networks. Our new range of solutions integrates the latest AI innovations seamlessly into our leading portfolio of Wi-Fi access points to create a truly enterprise-grade platform that enables new network efficiencies while making management and automation as smart and simple as possible,” stated Bart Giordano, SVP and President, Networking Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions, CommScope.

“At MWC, we’re showcasing these solutions and previewing how AI can transform a fibre-powered enterprise Wi-Fi solution with Nokia. This is the future of intelligent enterprise networks and demonstrates how we continue to push the boundaries of AI-driven network innovation,” he added.

“By combining RUCKUS Wi-Fi 7 leadership with Nokia’s strength in optical LAN networks, this solution is poised to thrive in a WLAN market expected to grow by double digits in 2025. This innovation will appeal to multi-dwelling units, hotels, and higher-education institutions, allowing them to future-proof fibre-powered campus networks and deliver a superior end-user experience,” commented Siân Morgan, Research Director at Dell’Oro Group.

Highlights of the RUCKUS AI-Driven Wi-Fi 7 Enterprise Networking Portfolio

IntentAI: An AI-driven, intent-based enterprise networking solution. The IntentAI solution is part of the RUCKUS One network assurance and business intelligence platform and fundamentally changes the way networks are managed by making business objectives the primary driver in the configuration, optimisation, and management of the network. IntentAI starts with desired business outcomes and leverages AI to reach those goals in the most efficient way possible. The solution uses simple language to communicate how inputs affect network configurations and offers a personalised approach to automation, creating a path towards self-managed and self-healing networks.

GenAI-Powered Zero-Touch Network: A generative AI-powered zero-touch network provisioning solution that enhances IT efficiency and productivity by automating and optimising industry-specific complex network onboarding processes to deliver smarter enterprise networks.

EquiFlex™: Managed through the IntentAI solution, EquiFlex leverages edge-based AI to boost network capacity by reducing network congestion, especially in high-density environments. It can deliver up to a 20% improvement in connection outcomes, employing a hybrid federated machine learning architecture.

AI-Driven, Fibre-Powered Enterprise Wi-Fi Solution with Nokia: The next wave of AI-driven, multi-access network assurance, service delivery, and business intelligence. This solution leverages the AI-driven RUCKUS One platform, Nokia’s leading multi-gigabit optical LAN, and RUCKUS enterprise-grade Wi-Fi APs.

AI-Driven Managed Services and NaaS: The NaaS solution by RUCKUS Managed Networks is a fully managed platform providing a wide range of services for customers transitioning to full or partial NaaS and for providers looking to offer a white-labelled NaaS solution. From basic utilisation of the platform as a managed service to a full turn-key NaaS enablement, this solution provides an investment-protecting bridge to NaaS for customers and their clients. Additionally, RUCKUS is introducing virtualised broadband network gateway (BNG) as a service. By adopting virtualised BNG from RUCKUS, service providers can modernise their broadband infrastructure to achieve greater flexibility, lower costs, and improved service agility while preparing for future network evolution, including 5G and beyond.

Template-Based Configuration Management Solution: Enables IT teams to deploy and manage network configurations at scale. This solution optimises security, control, and compliance across large installations. In specific industry verticals such as hospitality, it ensures IT can enforce brand compliance.

Wi-Fi 7 Indoor and Outdoor APs: The industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of AI-driven Wi-Fi 7 solutions, including RUCKUS R770; R670 indoor; T670, the industry’s first 6 GHz Standard Power Certified outdoor Wi-Fi 7 solution designed for purpose-driven networks across various industry verticals; and T670sn, a software-configurable sectorised outdoor Wi-Fi 7 solution.

Availability and Demos

RUCKUS Networks will showcase these AI-driven solutions and preview its AI-driven fibre-powered joint solution with Nokia at MWC, Booth 2F40, from 3-6 March 2025.