CelcomDigi and Ericsson sign MoU to advance autonomous network operations in Malaysia

CelcomDigi Berhad (CelcomDigi) and Ericsson (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Ericsson) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on advancing autonomous network operations in Malaysia. This initiative seeks to utilise AI-driven network analytics to optimise CelcomDigi’s network operations, supporting the continued delivery of a high-quality network experience for its customers.

With the anticipated mass adoption of 5G, network complexity is increasing due to a growing number of connected devices and diverse use cases.To address this, CelcomDigi and Ericsson will jointly explore the development of advanced, intent-driven autonomous networks, leveraging artificial intelligence and automation to provide differentiated, high-quality connectivity services.

Key areas of collaboration include:

AI-driven automation – Applying AI technologies to enhance network efficiency and optimise performance.

5G service assurance – Ensuring robust, differentiated 5G services for both enterprises and consumers.

Enhanced customer experience – Improving service quality and operational efficiency through autonomous network solutions.

As part of this collaboration, Ericsson will contribute its global expertise and industry-leading AI Intent-Based Operations (IBO) to accelerate the development of autonomous network operations. The integration of AI-driven autonomous capabilities will also support CelcomDigi’s ongoing network integration and modernisation initiatives, contributing to the development of a leading digital network in Malaysia that delivers high-quality experiences for both businesses and consumers.

Commenting on the partnership, CelcomDigi’s CEO, Datuk Idham Nawawi, said, “Malaysia’s adoption of 5G is accelerating, and it is crucial that we continue to evolve our network capabilities to manage increasing complexity while maintaining an exceptional customer experience. As an extension of our ongoing partnership with Ericsson, we are progressing towards intent-based autonomous networks by leveraging AI and automation to transform network operations, optimise performance, and enhance sustainability.”

David Hägerbro, President and CEO of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, stated,

“This collaboration with CelcomDigi marks a strategic step in Malaysia’s digital transformation journey. We are particularly excited about the potential of AI technologies in enabling autonomous network operations, which will further improve efficiency and the overall customer experience. The MoU aims to drive operational enhancements, strengthen service quality, and elevate user experiences. Our commitment to Malaysia remains strong, and through partnerships like this, we aim to support CelcomDigi in staying at the forefront of digital innovation.”

This collaboration underscores CelcomDigi’s commitment to leveraging strategic partnerships to foster innovation and support Malaysia’s transformation into a 5G- and AI-powered digital economy. Through pioneering autonomous network operations, CelcomDigi and Ericsson aim to establish new benchmarks in network efficiency, service differentiation, and customer satisfaction.