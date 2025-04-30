Avantel Limited receives order worth Rs 17.7 crore from Bharat Electronics Limited

Avantel Limited, a company specialising in advanced communication products, radar systems, and network management software has been awarded a purchase order valued at Rs 17.7 crore from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), one of India's leading company specializing in manufacturing electronic products and systems, particularly for defense, for the supply, installation, and commissioning of 01 KW High-Frequency (HF) Software Defined Radios (SDRs) intended for ground and aerospace applications. The order is scheduled for completion by 20th September 2028. As part of the contractual terms, a Performance Bank Guarantee of 3% has been stipulated.

This order forms part of ongoing efforts to enhance domestic capabilities in the aerospace and defence sectors. BEL, a Central Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, is responsible for the development and manufacture of advanced electronic systems and products for the Indian Armed Forces.

Commenting on the development, Siddhartha Abburi, Director at Avantel Limited, stated,

“We are pleased to collaborate with Bharat Electronics Limited on this order, which aligns with our objective of contributing to the enhancement of India’s indigenous defence infrastructure. This partnership underlines Avantel’s continued focus on providing technical solutions to meet the evolving requirements of the aerospace and defence sectors.”

Avantel Limited is engaged in the design, development, and maintenance of communication systems, radar components, and network management software. The company operates primarily within the aerospace and defence sectors, with areas of expertise that include satellite communications (SATCOM), radar subsystems, Software Defined Radios (SDRs), and defence electronics.