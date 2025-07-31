Apexon introduces AgentRise platform to support AI-native enterprise operations

Apexon, a technology services firm specialising in the development of intelligent enterprise solutions, has announced the launch of AgentRise, a next-generation platform designed to support the transition to AI-native operations. The platform integrates Agentic AI into a wide range of business functions and decision-making frameworks, with the goal of delivering context-aware AI agents tailored to industry-specific processes and embedded within enterprise systems.

AgentRise is a modular, enterprise-grade platform that combines Apexon’s proprietary intelligence models, domain-focused decision frameworks, and reusable assets with selected third-party technologies. It features built-in accelerators to reduce implementation time and includes safeguards for data security, governance, and the responsible use of AI. The platform aims to provide a scalable foundation for organisations to implement and manage agent-based operations that enhance efficiency and operational performance.

The platform is intended to support ongoing, agent-led innovation by enabling the deployment of autonomous agents across core business processes. According to Apexon, the use of AgentRise has resulted in measurable benefits, including a reduction in processing time of up to 40%, a 30% decrease in workload, and improvements in the accuracy of critical operations.

Platform architecture: AgentRise capabilities

AgentRise is structured around two main areas: Agentic Readiness and Adoption at Scale.

Agentic Readiness focuses on establishing a secure and reliable foundation for AI integration. This includes the implementation of governance frameworks, access to clean and contextualised data, and the use of cloud-agnostic infrastructure.

Adoption at Scale is centred on identifying high-impact use cases, redesigning workflows to support agent-based operation, and preparing teams to work effectively alongside AI systems.

Together, these components aim to enable enterprises not only to adopt AI, but to do so strategically and with long-term value in mind.

“AgentRise represents Apexon’s framework for building intelligent enterprises,” said Sriniketh Chakravarthi, CEO of Apexon. “To realise the full potential of AI, businesses require scalable, secure, and integrated intelligence. With AgentRise, we aim to provide the architectural foundation, domain expertise, and engineering rigour needed to accelerate value creation in an AI-first environment. Our recognition by Gartner highlights the strength of our approach.”