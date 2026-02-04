Amdocs introduces aOS to support AI in telecom operations

Amdocs, a provider of software and services to communications and media companies, has announced the launch of aOS, an agent-based operating system developed for the telecommunications sector. The system is designed to support communication service providers in deploying generative artificial intelligence across their business and operational systems.

The company said aOS is intended to operate alongside existing business support systems (BSS) and operational support systems (OSS), embedding automated decision-making and workflow capabilities into day-to-day telecom operations. It aims to support customer service, employee productivity, and operational management as service providers seek to scale the use of artificial intelligence.

As telecom networks and services become more complex, spanning business, information technology, and network environments, operators are increasingly looking for AI tools that can be applied across multiple functions. Amdocs said aOS is built on an agent-based framework that allows complex, end-to-end processes to run across different systems. Drawing on the company’s experience working with more than 350 operators globally, the platform is designed to move AI projects beyond pilot stages towards wider operational deployment.

The system is structured to enable multiple AI agents to operate within a shared environment, where they can exchange information and coordinate tasks under defined security and governance frameworks. According to Amdocs, this approach is intended to support consistent execution of workflows and measurable performance outcomes.

The launch comes as telecom operators expand their use of generative AI models for automation and customer engagement. Industry observers note that many providers have moved beyond small-scale experimentation, seeking ways to integrate AI into core business processes. Amdocs said aOS has been developed to embed telecom-specific knowledge into operational systems, allowing AI tools to be applied more directly to customer management, network operations, and service delivery.

The company described aOS as being built around a modular architecture that supports the design, deployment, and ongoing optimisation of AI-driven processes. At its core is a generative AI framework that includes libraries of telecom-focused agents and analytical tools. The system is designed to be compatible with multiple large language models, enabling operators to select models that align with their technical and regulatory requirements.

The platform also integrates with Amdocs’ existing customer experience and network management software, allowing agent-based processes to be applied across areas such as billing, service provisioning, network assurance, and fault management. In addition, Amdocs said it will provide services to help operators manage hybrid human–AI workflows in areas such as cloud migration, application modernisation, and quality testing.

Amdocs added that aOS has been developed in collaboration with technology partners including NVIDIA, Microsoft, Google, and Amazon Web Services, enabling deployment across different cloud and computing environments.

Commenting on the launch, Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs, said the platform reflects the growing role of generative AI in telecom operations and is intended to support operators as they adapt their business models and internal processes to emerging technologies.