Airtel Africa upgrades mobile money with cloud platform

Airtel Money, the mobile money arm of Airtel Africa, has launched a next-generation, cloud-native mobile money platform powered by Comviva’s mobiquity Pay across its African markets.

The deployment marks the start of a continent-wide digital transformation initiative aimed at enhancing the delivery of financial services to Airtel Money’s 49.8 million customers. The rollout will begin in Kenya and is scheduled to expand to other Airtel Africa markets over the coming year.

The new platform is designed to improve operational efficiency and scalability, enabling a wider range of fintech services. It includes over 50 advanced features and more than 120 open APIs, allowing for faster partner integration, shorter innovation cycles, and the development of new revenue streams across Airtel Money’s pan-African network.

Built on a security-first architecture, the platform incorporates advanced safeguards such as federated identity and multi-factor authentication to ensure trust, resilience, and regulatory compliance. It also supports enhanced user interfaces, self-service functions, and smoother international money transfers.

Airtel Money CEO Ian Ferrao stated that the platform represents a comprehensive transformation of service delivery, providing the foundation for a more integrated digital financial ecosystem and supporting broader financial inclusion.

Comviva CEO Rajesh Chandiramani highlighted that the cloud-native deployment enables secure and seamless digital financial services, facilitating operator-led innovation and the potential to drive socio-economic growth across Africa.