AIonOS announces investment in cloud analogy to expand AI capabilities

AIonOS, a global enterprise AI company and joint venture between InterGlobe and the Assago Group, has announced a strategic investment in Cloud Analogy, a Salesforce Summit Consulting Partner with expertise in multi-cloud solutions and Salesforce implementations for enterprise clients.

This investment supports AIonOS’s objective of integrating AI more deeply into enterprise operations. The collaboration will combine Cloud Analogy’s Salesforce delivery experience with AIonOS’s AI-led customer experience practice to develop solutions that aim to enhance automation, personalisation, and scalability in digital transformation initiatives.

The partnership is expected to enable organisations to improve the use of their CRM platforms, automate business workflows, and implement AI-driven decision-making processes.

The investment supports AIonOS’s broader strategy to expand its portfolio of AI-native enterprise solutions. It enhances the company’s delivery capacity across key regions, including North America, the UK, Australia and New Zealand, and the Asia-Pacific. The partnership also deepens AIonOS’s engagement within the Salesforce ecosystem through collaboration with a Summit-level partner. In addition, it adds AI-driven CRM capabilities, including those enabled by the IntelliMate platform, and leverages the LearNowX workforce development platform to support scalable talent growth.

“This investment reflects our continued focus on building capabilities that enable practical applications of AI in enterprise settings,” said CP Gurnani, Co-founder and Vice Chairman of AIonOS. “We expect the integration of Cloud Analogy’s Salesforce expertise with our AI-led platforms to support more outcome-oriented customer engagement systems.”

Cloud Analogy provides tools for managing communications, data, and workflow within Salesforce via its Agentforce platform. These capabilities are expected to complement AIonOS’s IntelliMate, a platform that uses AI to automate tasks and anticipate customer needs.

The combined expertise aims to support CRM transformations across industries including banking and financial services, automotive, healthcare, education, retail, and real estate.

“Partnering with AIonOS allows us to expand the scope of our solutions and align more closely with emerging enterprise requirements,” said Ajay Kumar Dubedi, Founder and CEO of Cloud Analogy. “We look forward to applying AI and CRM together in ways that support more adaptive and integrated business systems.”