AI at scale: ServiceNow and NTT DATA join forces

ServiceNow, an AI platform for business transformation, and NTT DATA, provider of AI, digital business, and technology services have announced an expanded strategic partnership aimed at accelerating AI-driven transformation for enterprises. Under the agreement, the companies will pursue joint go-to-market and delivery initiatives, including the co-development and co-sale of AI-enabled solutions designed to improve organisational efficiency and ways of working.

NTT DATA will increase its use of the ServiceNow AI Platform to enhance productivity, operational efficiency, and customer experience across its global operations. In turn, ServiceNow has named NTT DATA a strategic AI delivery partner to support customers in deploying AI-powered automation and achieving efficiency at scale.

This expansion builds on a long-standing collaboration between the two companies and reflects their shared commitment to helping enterprises implement and scale AI responsibly. Using the ServiceNow AI Platform, NTT DATA already provides strategic advisory services, platform implementation and expansion, and ongoing managed and lifecycle services to help organisations realise value more quickly. The new agreement is intended to accelerate the delivery of ServiceNow AI solutions and supports NTT DATA’s plans to grow its ServiceNow business significantly.

As part of this multi-year initiative, NTT DATA will act as a strategic AI delivery partner for ServiceNow across industries and regions. The partnership will focus on deploying AI-enabled automation for customers in the enterprise, commercial, and mid-market sectors. In addition, the companies will collaborate on new AI deployment models, including through the Now Next AI programme, which integrates AI engineering expertise directly into enterprise transformation projects.

NTT DATA will also serve as a lighthouse customer for ServiceNow, extending its adoption of ServiceNow AI Agents and Global Business Services, among other solutions, as part of its own transformation and to improve delivery for clients.

Amit Zavery, President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Product Officer at ServiceNow, said:

“ServiceNow and NTT DATA are working to expand access to AI-enabled automation across industries and geographies, helping organisations at every stage of their AI journey achieve measurable results. Together, we are re-shaping how leading enterprises operate by making work simpler, smarter, and more resilient with the ServiceNow AI Platform.”

Abhijit Dubey, President, CEO, and Chief AI Officer at NTT DATA, Inc., said:

“Expanding our partnership with ServiceNow marks an important step in our goal to build an AI-native services organisation. By combining ServiceNow’s AI platform with NTT DATA’s global delivery capabilities and industry expertise, we aim to help enterprises accelerate innovation, improve productivity, and drive sustainable growth.”

NTT DATA plans to scale delivery of ServiceNow AI solutions across industries and regions, including ServiceNow AI Agents and Global Business Services, with broader deployment expected to follow.