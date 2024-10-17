ACT Fibernet boosts festive spirit with special speed offers

This festive season, ACT Fibernet, one of India’s fibre broadband ISPs (Internet Service Providers), is lighting up its customers' celebrations with an exclusive speed boost offer. From October 1st to October 31st, 2024, ACT Fibernet customers will enjoy enhanced speeds, making this festive season even more enjoyable for seamless streaming, gaming, and browsing.

Among the festive offerings for speed increase are:

100 Mbps to be upgraded to 100 Mbps.

100-300 Mbps plans to get 300 Mbps.

300-500 Mbps plans to get 500 Mbps.

Customers can easily activate the speed boost by simply downloading or opening the ACT Fibernet app and clicking on the offer banner. The offer is applicable across all ACT Fibernet regions, ensuring that everyone can benefit from lightning-fast speeds during the festive season.

Ravi Karthik, CMO of ACT Fibernet, said, “ACT Fibernet believes in delivering exceptional customer experience. This year, to make the festive season extra special for our customers, we are upgrading plan speeds for users. With this special offer, we're ensuring that everyone can enjoy an uninterrupted, faster internet experience throughout the month, and stay connected to their loved ones.”

According to ACT Fibernet, its speed boost offer is designed to bring families together, helping them make the most of their online experiences, whether it's video calls with loved ones, enjoying festive entertainment, or getting the most out of gaming marathons.

With operations covering over 30 cities and 2.1 million users, ACT Fibernet is among the biggest wired ISPs in India, with its headquarters located in Bengaluru.