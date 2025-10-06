Which ISP wins? Two regional ISPs ACT vs One broadband explained

When it comes to broadband services with value-added features such as OTT (Over-the-Top) subscriptions and high-speed internet, customers have several options in India. Two regional ISPs, ACT Broadband and One Broadband, offer contrasting plans catering to different customer needs and budgets. Below is a comparison of their offerings, particularly focusing on plans available in Bengaluru and other selected cities.
Plan Availability and Structure
ACT Broadband offers a variety of high-speed fibre plans bundled with OTT services. These plans are available in Bengaluru and other cities, though pricing and features may vary by location. A standout feature of ACT’s offering is the inclusion of AI-powered Smart Wi-Fi routers, marketed as the Power Pack.
One Broadband on the other hand, takes a different approach, offering simple, no-frills plans primarily focusing on internet speed and affordability. Unlike traditional monthly plans, One Broadband offers only 4-month, 8-month, and 12-month subscriptions. This unique structure is aimed at maintaining low overall costs.
Internet speeds and pricing
|ISP
|Entry Plan
|Speed
|Price
|Validity
|OTT Services Included
|ACT Broadband
|Basic Plan
|200 Mbps
|Rs1,249/month
|Monthly
|Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema, ZEE5, SunNXT, YuppTV, 450+ live TV channels
|ACT Broadband
|Other Options
|50–1000 Mbps
|Rs 949–Rs3,199/month
|Monthly
|Varies, but all include Netflix
|One Broadband
|Entry Plan
|50 Mbps
|Rs1,996
|4 months
|Not included
|One Broadband
|8-Month Plan
|50 Mbps
|Rs3,592 (10% off)
|8 months
|Not included
|One Broadband
|Annual Plan
|50 Mbps
|Rs4,788 (20% off)
|12 months
|Not included
Note: GST is not included in the prices listed above.
One Broadband’s service supports both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz network bands, ensuring compatibility with modern devices. The ISP also provides higher-speed plans with options for 100 Mbps, 300 Mbps, and 1 Gbps connections. While OTT and IPTV services are available as value-added features, they are not included in the standard plan and will increase the final billing amount. It is important to note that GST is not included in the listed prices, so the total amount payable will be slightly higher.
ACT Broadband and One Broadband cater to distinct segments of the broadband market. ACT is ideal for customers looking for high-speed internet bundled with premium OTT content and smart Wi-Fi technology. It offers flexible monthly plans across a wide speed range and is available in several metropolitan areas.
On the other hand, One Broadband is best suited for budget-conscious users who prioritise cost-effective, long-term connectivity over bundled content. Its simple pricing and commitment-based plans make it an attractive choice for users with minimal streaming requirements. Ultimately, the choice between the two depends on individual preferences, usage patterns, and budget.