Which ISP wins? Two regional ISPs ACT vs One broadband explained

When it comes to broadband services with value-added features such as OTT (Over-the-Top) subscriptions and high-speed internet, customers have several options in India. Two regional ISPs, ACT Broadband and One Broadband, offer contrasting plans catering to different customer needs and budgets. Below is a comparison of their offerings, particularly focusing on plans available in Bengaluru and other selected cities.

Plan Availability and Structure

ACT Broadband offers a variety of high-speed fibre plans bundled with OTT services. These plans are available in Bengaluru and other cities, though pricing and features may vary by location. A standout feature of ACT’s offering is the inclusion of AI-powered Smart Wi-Fi routers, marketed as the Power Pack.

One Broadband on the other hand, takes a different approach, offering simple, no-frills plans primarily focusing on internet speed and affordability. Unlike traditional monthly plans, One Broadband offers only 4-month, 8-month, and 12-month subscriptions. This unique structure is aimed at maintaining low overall costs.

Internet speeds and pricing

ISP Entry Plan Speed Price Validity OTT Services Included ACT Broadband Basic Plan 200 Mbps Rs1,249/month Monthly Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema, ZEE5, SunNXT, YuppTV, 450+ live TV channels ACT Broadband Other Options 50–1000 Mbps Rs 949–Rs3,199/month Monthly Varies, but all include Netflix One Broadband Entry Plan 50 Mbps Rs1,996 4 months Not included One Broadband 8-Month Plan 50 Mbps Rs3,592 (10% off) 8 months Not included One Broadband Annual Plan 50 Mbps Rs4,788 (20% off) 12 months Not included

Note: GST is not included in the prices listed above.