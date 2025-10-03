Route 66 and Aprecomm announce strategic partnership in Brazil

Route 66, a distributor of networking equipment and managed services for broadband operators across Brazil, has entered into a strategic partnership with Aprecomm, a provider of AI-based network management and customer experience software. Under the agreement, Route 66 will offer Aprecomm’s portfolio of solutions,including Wi-Fi optimisation tools and analytics software,to broadband providers in the region.

As part of the collaboration, Aprecomm’s software will be integrated into Route 66’s broadband network hardware, including Wi-Fi gateways and extenders. With a network of over 18 retail outlets across Brazil, Route 66 aims to support service providers in delivering more stable and efficient in-home connectivity.

Jair Maurício da Silva, Chief Product Officer at Route 66, said,“This partnership strengthens our managed service capabilities by incorporating AI-based tools to help providers improve Wi-Fi performance and automate customer support. Aprecomm brings relevant expertise in addressing operational challenges common in competitive broadband markets. Their flexible, cloud-based architecture and support for open standards align well with our approach.”

Aprecomm’s technology uses artificial intelligence and proprietary algorithms to support a self-healing model of network management. The platform dynamically adjusts network settings to meet the needs of individual users and the performance demands of various applications. Its analytics and automation tools allow service providers to monitor network performance in real time and gain insights into user experience and service quality.

The company’s customer experience (CX) software is currently deployed in live broadband environments and has been recognised with a Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award for Innovation.

Pramod Gummaraj, CEO and Founder of Aprecomm, commented,“Partnering with Route 66 enables us to bring our software to a broader range of service providers across Brazil. The region includes many small to mid-sized operators, and this collaboration offers a combined solution that supports both technical deployment and market reach.”

The partnership is expected to support broadband operators in improving Wi-Fi performance, gaining greater operational visibility, and reducing support costs.