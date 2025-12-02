The most affordable broadband plans in India are typically offered by providers such asJioFiber, BSNL, and Airtel, with entry-level plans starting from around Rs 399 per month for speeds of 30–40 Mbps. Other providers worth exploring for competitive pricing include Hathway and ACT Fibernet, although availability and rates can vary depending on your location.

Overview of the cheapest broadband plans

JioFiber Rs 399 monthly plan

The JioFiber Rs 399 plan is an entry-level broadband option designed for users seeking reliable, high-speed internet at a low cost. It offers unlimited data at 30 Mbps, making it suitable for everyday activities such as web browsing, HD video streaming, social media, and work-from-home tasks. The plan also includes unlimited voice calls, ensuring seamless connectivity for both internet and phone use.

It is valid for 30 days and is subject to Jio’s Commercial Usage Policy, which maintains fair usage across all subscribers. GST is applicable on the plan price. Overall, the Rs 399 JioFiber plan provides a budget-friendly solution for light to moderate internet users who require dependable speed and unlimited usage.

BSNL fibre rural home WiFi (Ghar Ka WiFi) – Rs 399 plan

The BSNL Fibre Rural Home WiFi, also known as the Ghar Ka WiFi plan, is aimed at rural households seeking reliable internet access at an affordable price. Priced at Rs 399 per month, this plan offers internet speeds of up to 40 Mbps for the first 1400 GB of data.

After the high-speed limit is reached, the speed continues at a reduced rate of 4 Mbps, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity with genuinely unlimited downloads. This plan is suitable for general browsing, social media, online classes, and moderate streaming needs, providing a cost-effective and dependable broadband solution tailored to rural users.

Airtel broadband Rs 499 monthly plan

The Airtel Rs 499 broadband plan is designed for users looking for reliable, high-speed internet along with additional benefits. It provides speeds of 40 Mbps and unlimited data, making it ideal for online classes, HD streaming, work-from-home tasks, and everyday browsing. The plan also includes unlimited talktime, allowing seamless voice connectivity without extra charges.

As part of Airtel Thanks benefits, subscribers may enjoy rewards, exclusive offers, or partner services depending on their region. A Wi-Fi router is provided free of cost for those opting for a 6- or 12-month subscription, making the plan more economical over time. Overall, the Airtel Rs 499 plan offers a balanced combination of speed, unlimited usage, voice benefits, and added perks, making it a strong choice for small families or regular home users.

Hathway Broadband Rs 499 monthly plan

Hathway offers a Beginners Broadband Plan priced at Rs 499 per month, making it an affordable option for those new to high-speed internet. This plan comes with several attractive benefits. Customers can use a Wi-Fi router free of cost, ensuring immediate connectivity without additional expenses. For entertainment, Hathway provides access to popular OTT platforms starting at just Rs 249 per month, allowing seamless streaming of movies, shows, and more. The plan also includes a special offer where paying for 11 months grants the 12th month free, providing extra value for long-term subscribers.

Additionally, installation charges are waived for 6-month and 12-month subscriptions, making it easier and more economical to get connected. The plan offers a reliable internet speed of 40 Mbps, suitable for everyday browsing, streaming, and video calls. Overall, Hathway’s Beginners Plan combines affordability, convenience, and added perks, making it a strong choice for anyone seeking a hassle-free broadband connection.

Choosing the right plan

When selecting a broadband plan, it is important to consider your usage. For basic activities such as browsing, social media, and email, a modest speed of 30–50 Mbps is usually sufficient. If you frequently stream HD or 4K videos, participate in video calls, or share the connection across multiple devices or users, higher speeds of 100 Mbps or more are recommended.

Although many plans advertise “unlimited” data, there is often a threshold beyond which speeds are reduced. Users who stream movies, download large files, or have multiple household members sharing the connection should look for plans with a high Fair Usage Policy limit or genuinely unlimited data.

Prices may vary by region, as ISPs charge different rates in different cities, towns, or even localities due to infrastructure costs, competition, or local taxes. Not all plans are available everywhere; some high-speed fibre connections may only be offered in urban areas, while rural regions may rely on slower DSL or cable options.

Broadband services in India are subject to Goods and Services Tax, so a plan advertised at Rs 499 per month typically costs around Rs 588 with 18% GST included. Finally, many ISPs provide a router or modem to connect to the internet. While some include it for free, others may charge a rental fee of Rs 50–100 per month unless the equipment is purchased outright.