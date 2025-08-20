Nokia to back Netplus on IPTV and high-speed broadband services

Nokia has announced that Netplus, a regional Internet service provider (ISP) in India, has implemented its latest 400G routing technology and software-defined access network (SDAN) platform. The deployment aims to support the expansion of high-speed broadband and IPTV services across Punjab and other regions, serving nearly two million users. The new infrastructure is also designed to improve energy efficiency and provide a scalable network foundation for future growth.

This rollout supports Netplus in transitioning subscribers from traditional linear television to on-demand IPTV services, while enabling broader use of high-bandwidth applications such as online learning and e-commerce. The integration of energy-efficient components across the network is expected to contribute to operational cost reductions and support sustainability objectives.

Creating the Network Backbone

In response to increasing demand for bandwidth-intensive services such as streaming video, online gaming, and remote education, Indian ISPs are being driven to enhance network performance and efficiency. For broadband aggregation, Netplus is deploying Nokia’s 7250 Interconnect Router (IXR) series and using the 7750 Service Router (SR) to provide broadband network gateway (BNG) capabilities. The deployment is further supported by Nokia’s SDAN-based fibre platform for GPON and XGS-PON, which combines the Altiplano Access Controller with the Lightspan Optical Line Terminal (OLT).

This network architecture utilises Altiplano’s SDAN capabilities to optimise performance through automated service control, diagnostics, and orchestration across the access layer, aiming to streamline service delivery and improve overall reliability.

Commenting on the deployment, Arshdeep Singh Mundi, Executive Director at Netplus, said, “This upgrade enables us to meet evolving user expectations for high-speed IPTV and interactive services across a range of devices. It also allows for greater energy efficiency and flexibility in supporting both residential and business requirements.”

Jivitesh Nayal, Head of Emerging Business for Network Infrastructure at Nokia India, added, “Our collaboration with Netplus supports the development of broadband infrastructure capable of meeting the growing data demands of users in India. The deployed solutions offer improved performance, scalability, and automation to ensure network resilience and operational efficiency.”