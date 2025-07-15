High-speed internet via optical fibre to reach 6 lakh villages within three years

Within the next three years, up to six lakh villages across India will have access to high-speed internet through an optical fibre network. "Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are currently concentrated in major cities, but expanded connectivity will allow them to establish a stronger presence in tier 2 and tier 3 towns," stated Telecom Secretary Neeraj Mittal during his address at the CII–GCC Business Summit.

He further explained that all village panchayats, approximately 2.5 lakh in number, along with the six lakh villages connected to them, will be linked through this high-speed fibre network as part of a nationwide infrastructure expansion.

This initiative forms part of BharatNet Phase 3, which is now being rolled out with an investment of Rs 1.39 lakh crore. The aim is to provide robust optical fibre cable (OFC) connectivity to all gram panchayats and their associated villages. Mittal emphasised this during his speech at the summit, highlighting the significant scale and ambition of the programme.

In a renewed push to bridge the digital divide in rural India, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has also urged internet service providers (ISPs) to make full use of the BharatNet infrastructure. The government is intensifying efforts under the revamped BharatNet scheme, which now carries a projected total cost of Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

BharatNet project

Originally launched in 2011 as the National Optical Fibre Network (NOFN), the initiative was rebranded as BharatNet in 2015. With a target of connecting 6.5 lakh villages, the project is designed to provide equitable broadband access to all telecom operators. However, despite its ambitious goals, BharatNet has encountered multiple implementation challenges over the years.

Phases 1 and 2 of the project yielded mixed results. Phase 1 aimed to connect 1.2 lakh villages, while Phase 2 involved the awarding of tenders across eight states. Both phases faced a range of logistical and operational setbacks that limited their overall impact.

To address these shortcomings, the government has adopted a revised implementation strategy under Phase 3. Twelve contract packages have been awarded across key states such as West Bengal, Punjab, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. Several firms, including Polycab, ITI Limited, Sterlite Technologies, Telecommunications Consultants of India Limited (TCIL), and Pratap Technocrats, have secured contracts through BSNL, the public sector telecom operator.