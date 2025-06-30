GX Group takes 'Make in India' broadband solutions global with Ingram Micro India

GX Group, a global provider of Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) solutions, has entered into a strategic distribution agreement with Ingram Micro India, one of the world’s leading technology distributors. The agreement will focus on expanding the availability of GX Group’s broadband solutions across the South-East Asia (SEA) market.

As India and Southeast Asian nations continue their rapid digital transformation, the demand for high-speed, reliable internet connectivity is increasing significantly. GX Group’s broadband technologies are designed to help bridge this digital divide by delivering high-performance, scalable, and future-ready connectivity for households, businesses, and communities.

The partnership represents a notable step in GX Group’s efforts to support digital infrastructure development in high-growth and emerging markets. Under the agreement, GX Group’s products will be distributed through Ingram Micro’s established network of channel partners.

GX Group’s “Make in India” broadband portfolio includes a complete range of solutions such as XGSPON/GPON Optical Line Terminals (OLTs), Optical Network Terminals (ONTs), switches, and access points (APs), alongside an AI-enabled Network Management System. These products are developed at the company’s innovation hubs in India in collaboration with leading global chipset manufacturers. The aim is to support service providers and enterprises in building robust fibre networks capable of delivering fast, reliable, and consistent user experiences.

Commenting on the agreement, Mr Sambit Swain, Director, Global Sales at GX Group, stated, “We see significant opportunity through this collaboration with Ingram Micro to extend our reach and support partners and customers across Southeast Asia. This partnership goes beyond market access, it reflects our broader goal of supporting the development of digital infrastructure and increasing access to high-speed broadband. It also demonstrates our commitment to taking ‘Make in India’ solutions to international markets.”

Mr Navneet Singh Bindra, Senior Vice President and Chief Country Executive at Ingram Micro India, also commented,“Our partnership with GX Group aligns with our goal of delivering high-quality broadband technologies that accelerate digital transformation across the region. Together, we aim to support the expansion of fibre broadband and enhance connectivity in underserved and fast-developing areas.”

This collaboration is intended not only to support product distribution, but also to advance a shared vision of digital inclusion and infrastructure modernisation. By improving broadband access, the partnership aims to contribute to regional and national objectives for economic development, innovation, and social progress.