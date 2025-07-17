Echelon edge selected to deploy network management system for BharatNet Phase-III

Echelon Edge, a global IT solutions provider, has been selected to implement an advanced Network Management System (NMS) and Operations Support System (OSS) as part of the Government of India’s BharatNet Phase-III initiative. Delivered in collaboration with consortium partners HFCL, ITI-Terasoft, and NCC, the deployment aims to enhance network visibility and control across BharatNet’s middle-mile infrastructure in several Indian states and union territories.

BharatNet Phase-III is a major rural connectivity programme designed to deliver high-speed broadband access to villages and underserved regions. Under this initiative, Echelon Edge will be responsible for deploying a centralised OSS platform to streamline the management of BharatNet’s extensive and complex network.The deployment will cover key regions including Madhya Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh (East and West), Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Punjab.

The OSS platform will provide real-time network monitoring, intelligent fault and performance management, and robust service assurance across a multi-vendor environment. By integrating disparate Element Management Systems (EMS) into a unified monitoring solution, the system will enable centralised command and control, facilitating more efficient network operations and ensuring service continuity.

With support for advanced IP/MPLS provisioning, the system will enable smart routing and a scalable backbone to meet the growing demand for high-speed internet services. The introduction of predictive analytics will further support proactive monitoring of network health, allowing potential issues to be addressed before they impact service delivery. The platform will also deliver end-to-end service assurance, from the transport layer through to network access points.

Built on ITIL best practices, the OSS will provide structured governance for incident, problem, and change management, as well as service level agreements (SLAs) and knowledge management.

Gaurav Gandhi, CEO and Co-Founder of Echelon Edge, commented,“As India advances towards deeper digital inclusion, achieving greater intelligence, control, and visibility across all network layers becomes essential. Through this deployment, we are introducing automation and centralised control into BharatNet’s middle-mile network, ensuring transparency, service reliability, and scalability for future demands.”

This engagement highlights Echelon Edge’s continued role in delivering large-scale, mission-critical network management solutions. With a focus on innovation and a strong understanding of telecom infrastructure, the company remains committed to supporting India’s national connectivity initiatives by developing intelligent, resilient, and scalable digital networks.