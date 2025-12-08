Consistent Infosystems launches new VELOX WiFi 6 4G router

Consistent Infosystems has expanded its networking portfolio with the introduction of the VELOX WiFi 6 Wireless 4G Router. The device is designed to address the growing need for reliable, high-speed wireless connectivity in homes and workplaces.

The VELOX WiFi 6 Router integrates 4G connectivity with WiFi 6 technology to improve bandwidth efficiency, network stability and data speeds for multiple devices. Its SIM-based, plug-and-play design allows users to access 4G internet without relying on conventional broadband infrastructure. The router includes three external antennas intended to enhance coverage, signal strength and performance across larger households, small offices and multi-room environments.

Supporting up to 32 simultaneous users, the router is suited to shared spaces such as families, co-working set-ups, retail outlets and remote working locations. It incorporates security measures aimed at preventing unauthorised access, and features an Ethernet port for devices that require wired, low-latency connections, including smart televisions, desktop systems and surveillance equipment.

Commenting on the launch, Yogesh Aggarwal, CMD and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems, said the router reflects the company’s focus on developing practical and adaptable networking solutions for a range of user environments.

With this addition to its portfolio, Consistent Infosystems continues to build its range of networking products as India’s digital infrastructure expands.