BSNL adds more telecom circles for its Rs 777 Broadband Plan services

In 2020, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offered a broadband plan at Rs 777 to its users. This proposal was only intended to cover the Gujarat, Nicobar, and Andaman rings. It is now accessible for further circles, though. BSNL Bharat Fibre, the company that provides fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) services, is the provider of the plan. Customers could get 500GB of data with speeds up to 100 Mbps with this plan, however the features have since been modified.

Advertisment

1500GB of data and a speed of up to 100 Mbps are included in BSNL's Rs 777 internet plan. This indicates that the data limit has been raised, and the speed decreases to 5 Mbps when 1500GB of data has been consumed. The package does not include any over-the-top (OTT) perks. Customers can now get a free fixed-line phone calling connection with the Rs 777 broadband subscription.

You can purchase additional 100 Mbps broadband plans from BSNL. These plans have prices of Rs 849 and Rs 799. The Rs 799 package includes OTT perks like Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, and YuppTV along with up to 1000GB of data. Then there is the Rs 849 package, which offers 3.3TB of data and a speed of up to 100 Mbps. This plan does not come with any OTT benefits included. Nevertheless, the speed lowers to 10 Mbps after using up all of the data allotted by the fair use policy (FUP) as opposed to 5 Mbps with the other 100 Mbps plans.

Customers are not yet required to pay an installation charge to BSNL in order to have a fiber connection. There is no installation cost of Rs. 500 until the current fiscal year ends. If you're interested in a fiber broadband connection from BSNL, you have a lot of options to pick from.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was recently signed by Satya Institute of Technology and Management (SITAM) and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to provide 4G and 5G training to students.

In an attempt to entice customers to upgrade to the newest technology and take advantage of its soon-to-be-launched 4G services, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) earlier provided consumers with additional data benefits when they transition from an outdated BSNL 2G/3G SIM to a BSNL 4G SIM.