Broadband Battle: Jio dominates FWA segment as Airtel trails

According to the latest subscriber data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Reliance Jio significantly widened its lead in the home broadband market in December 2025, reinforcing its position as India’s largest provider in the segment.

The figures show that Jio added 872,922 broadband subscribers during the month, compared with 495,561 additions by Bharti Airtel. This substantial gap reflects Jio’s expanding presence across both wired fibre broadband and fixed wireless access (FWA), two segments that are increasingly central to India’s digital infrastructure growth.

Fixed Wireless Growth Accelerates

A major contributor to Jio’s December performance was its rapid expansion in fixed wireless access through its AirFiber offering. During the month, Jio added 667,889 FWA subscribers. Of these, 392,143 were under UBR FWA and 275,746 under 5G FWA. In comparison, Airtel’s 5G FWA segment recorded 305,933 additions.

The longer-term trend further highlights Jio’s dominance. Over the past six months, Jio added 5,393,154 FWA subscribers, more than four times Airtel’s 1,329,605 additions over the same period. This has translated into a commanding 79 per cent market share in the fixed wireless segment. The data indicates that Jio’s strategy of accelerating AirFiber deployment nationwide is gaining traction, particularly in regions where fibre roll-out is slower or where last-mile infrastructure presents challenges.

Sustained Lead in Wired Broadband

Jio’s leadership extends beyond wireless broadband. It also remains the largest player in the wired fibre segment. As of December 2025, Jio had 13.80 million wired broadband subscribers. Airtel followed with 10.05 million, while Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) reported 4.47 million.

In December alone, Jio added 205,033 wired subscribers, slightly ahead of Airtel’s 189,628 additions. In contrast, BSNL saw a decline of 27,578 subscribers during the same period. These figures underline Jio’s ability not only to maintain scale but also to sustain monthly growth across both broadband formats.

Nearly Double the Monthly Additions

When wired and fixed wireless additions are combined, the scale of Jio’s December growth becomes clearer. With 872,922 net additions, Jio nearly doubled Airtel’s 495,561 new subscribers in a single month. The disparity illustrates Jio’s strong subscriber acquisition momentum and the intensifying competition within India’s home internet market.

As demand for streaming services, online gaming, remote working, and smart home technologies continues to rise, broadband connectivity is increasingly viewed as critical digital infrastructure. Fixed wireless access, in particular, is emerging as a fast-growing alternative to traditional fibre connections. The December 2025 data suggests that Jio is capturing a substantial share of this expanding opportunity through the combined strength of its AirFiber expansion and its established wired broadband base.

The latest TRAI figures highlight a clear shift in the competitive landscape of India’s broadband sector. By driving growth in both fixed wireless and wired fibre, Reliance Jio has consolidated its market leadership and strengthened its position at a time when reliable home connectivity is becoming fundamental to economic and social activity. If current trends persist, the company is likely to remain at the forefront of India’s next phase of digital expansion.