Airtel broadband plans under Rs 1000: What’s the difference?

Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom operator, offers several broadband plans designed to suit different household needs. Among these, the Rs 699 and Rs 899 plans are likely to meet the requirements of most users, combining high-speed internet with bundled OTT (over-the-top) streaming benefits. With access to live TV and multiple streaming platforms, these plans can also reduce the need for a separate DTH (Direct-to-Home) television connection. Below is a detailed look at what each plan offers.

Bharti Airtel Rs 699 broadband plan

The Rs 699 broadband plan provides download and upload speeds of up to 40 Mbps. This level of speed is generally sufficient for everyday internet usage, including remote work, online learning, video streaming, and routine browsing.

Subscribers also gain access to a wide range of OTT platforms through Airtel Xstream, including ZEE5, JioHotstar, Perplexity Pro, and more than 22 other OTT apps. In addition, the plan includes over 350 TV channels, making it a balanced option for both connectivity and entertainment.

Bharti Airtel Rs 899 broadband plan

The Rs 899 broadband plan increases internet speeds to 100 Mbps for both downloads and uploads. This makes it more suitable for households with multiple users or devices, particularly when used with a dual-band Wi-Fi router.

Along with higher speeds, the plan offers an expanded set of OTT benefits, including Google One, JioHotstar, ZEE5, Perplexity Pro, and access to more than 22 OTT platforms via Airtel Xstream. Like the Rs 699 plan, it also provides access to over 350 TV channels.

Bharti Airtel Rs 999 broadband plan

For users looking for a more comprehensive broadband and entertainment bundle, Airtel offers the Rs 999 per month plan, with GST applicable at checkout. This plan includes unlimited data with internet speeds of up to 100 Mbps, along with unlimited voice calling.

The Rs 999 plan comes with a broader range of bundled services, including Perplexity Pro AI, Google One, Netflix Basic, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, JioHotstar Super, ZEE5, and the Xstream Premium Pack. Subscribers also receive VIP service support. This plan is aimed at households with high content consumption across multiple platforms, who prefer an all-in-one subscription rather than managing multiple individual services.

How to choose the right plan for your needs

Selecting the right broadband plan depends largely on usage patterns. The Rs 699 plan is suitable for individuals or small families with moderate internet needs, such as online classes, office work, and streaming on a limited number of devices. The Rs 899 plan is better suited to larger households, frequent video conferencing, gaming, or 4K streaming, where higher speeds and multiple simultaneous connections are required.

While Airtel’s higher-priced plans, such as the Rs 999 option, offer additional OTT services and premium features, they come at a higher cost. For most users, the Rs 699 and Rs 899 plans offer a practical balance between internet speed, entertainment access, and affordability.

