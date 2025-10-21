Airborne, not online: India’s in-flight broadband gap widens

By Dharmendra Singh

India’s aviation sector is scaling fast. Passenger traffic is up nearly 10% year-over-year, aircraft orders are breaking records, and demand for regional routes is rising. Yet one critical element still lags: in-flight connectivity. Of the roughly 700 aircraft in service, fewer than 30 offer broadband access. This gap is no longer a minor inconvenience—it is a strategic liability.

In today’s aviation landscape, the ability to provide real-time data and a seamless digital experience is essential. Business travellers expect uninterrupted access to emails, cloud tools, and video conferencing. Leisure flyers want to stream, post, and browse without friction. Digital access has shifted from being a premium feature to a baseline expectation. Wi-Fi has become a standard component of service. Airlines that do not meet this demand risk falling behind, regardless of pricing or scheduling advantages.

Passenger Expectations are Redefining Value

Connectivity is now central to passenger satisfaction. A global survey found that 83% of flyers would rebook with an airline providing reliable in-flight Wi-Fi. Yet Wi-Fi continues to receive some of the lowest satisfaction scores, lower than baggage handling or other onboard services. In contrast, airline mobile applications rank among the highest, showing how strongly passengers value digital experiences.

Indian travellers—among the world’s youngest and most digitally active—bring high expectations to the skies. They benchmark in-flight connectivity against what they get at home or in cafés. If service falters mid-flight, they do not make allowances—they question the airline’s capabilities.

On short domestic routes under three hours, the value of staying online is rising fast. Business travellers lose productivity without access; families lose entertainment options. On longer hauls, the issue becomes one of brand perception. If passengers cannot rely on the service, they may choose not to pay for it again—or not return to the airline at all.

Supply Constraints are Holding Back Growth

Scaling in-flight connectivity requires investment in capital, hardware, bandwidth, and ground infrastructure. Most Indian airlines still operate with thin margins, and Aviation Turbine Fuel remains heavily taxed. These cost pressures leave little room for upgrades.

Infrastructure limitations further compound the challenge. India lacks enough certified MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul) facilities to equip aircraft with the required systems. Retrofitting older fleets without disrupting schedules is also logistically complex.

Bandwidth costs remain high. Although satellite capacity has increased—thanks in part to low-Earth orbit (LEO) providers—India’s regulatory framework has not kept pace. Licensing delays and coordination issues with global providers continue to create friction. Airlines must navigate a cumbersome process to offer a service that is standard elsewhere.

Technology Gap is No Longer Justifiable

Today’s passengers know what is possible. In the US and Europe, many airlines offer high-speed Internet capable of streaming, conferencing, and browsing. Some use tiered pricing; others offer free access to enhance loyalty. India’s major carriers, especially those with global ambitions, must catch up.

The technology is already available. Ka-band satellite systems deliver high-throughput connections—even on short-haul routes. Antenna miniaturisation has improved installation time and aerodynamics. These are not experimental—they are proven and widely deployed. The barrier in India is no longer feasible; it is a priority.

Execution Demands Clarity, Not Complexity

Connectivity fails when onboarding is clunky, pricing is unclear, or performance is inconsistent. These are not engineering challenges—they are product and experience failures. Airlines must treat in-flight Internet as a frontline service. That means intuitive logins, flexible plans, clear messaging, and rapid troubleshooting.

Service providers should be held to performance metrics, not vague service-level agreements. Passengers deserve to know what they are paying for, what to expect, and whom to contact when the service fails. Reliability and transparency will matter more than speed alone. Until connectivity is treated as a core part of the passenger journey, satisfaction will remain low.

Early Movers Will Shape Future Revenue Paths

Airlines that act early will see returns beyond passenger delight. First movers will shape new revenue streams—from premium access tiers and content partnerships to in-flight e-commerce. The digital cabin unlocks targeted advertising, loyalty integration, and post-flight engagement.

In the US, Delta’s free Wi-Fi rollout reset industry expectations. Other carriers had to respond or risk falling behind. A similar shift is coming in India. The first airline to offer reliable broadband across 100+ aircraft will reset public expectations.

2030: India’s Airlines Set for the Connected Future

In-flight connectivity in India is entering a decisive phase. The supporting infrastructure is largely in place. Domestic satellite capacity—led by GSAT-20—is expected to boost coverage. LEO and multi-orbit networks will support both regional and long-haul routes. Regulatory hurdles are easing, and terrestrial systems are improving.

The tipping point is expected by 2026. From then on, new aircraft deliveries will include pre-installed connectivity hardware, and retrofits will accelerate. By 2030, broadband access will likely be standard across India’s commercial fleet. What once set airlines apart will become the norm.

The real question is no longer whether passengers want to stay connected. That debate is settled. The question is: who will deliver—before someone else does?

The author is a Senior Vice President – Marketing & Business Development at Hughes Communications India.