ACT Fibernet launches AI-powered mesh router plans for seamless home connectivity

ACT Fibernet (Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd), one of India’s wired internet service providers, has announced the launch of its new AI-powered Mesh Router Plans. These plans aim to provide adaptive, uninterrupted connectivity throughout the home by using intelligent mesh nodes that support smooth multi-device usage.

Designed for modern, digitally connected households, the mesh system includes two or more interconnected nodes equipped with AI-powered adaptability. This ensures consistent, wall-to-wall coverage and is particularly suited for homes larger than 1,200 sq. ft.

The new plans are based on the principle that "Smart is a Wi-Fi that covers every room," reflecting the growing need for reliable internet that supports work, entertainment, education, and smart living across multiple devices and rooms.

The ACT SmartWiFi Mesh system incorporates several intelligent features. It automatically tunes the home network to eliminate dead zones and maintain stable speeds. Users can move between rooms without experiencing buffering or connection drops, thanks to seamless roaming capabilities.

The system also connects each device to the most suitable frequency band, while self-healing nodes re-route traffic in the event of congestion or node failure. In addition, the AI-driven layout detection feature adapts the network based on the physical environment, such as walls, furniture, and room configurations, to ensure optimal signal strength throughout the home.

Ravi Karthik, Chief Marketing Officer at ACT Fibernet, said, “Today’s digital homes require more than just speed, they need intelligent, adaptive, and consistent connectivity. Our ACT SmartWiFi Mesh solution is designed to meet these evolving needs by delivering reliable Wi-Fi coverage across every part of the home.