ACT fibernet introduces new broadband plans nationwide

ACT Fibernet, one of India’s largest internet service providers, has announced the launch of its revised broadband plans across all 30-plus cities in which it operates. Developed in response to customer feedback, the updated portfolio aims to offer options suitable for a wide range of budgets and usage requirements, particularly for those using the company’s Smart Wi-Fi service.

The plans draw on insights from ACT’s user base in major metropolitan areas such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam, as well as from customers in newer markets including Kanchipuram and Ghaziabad.

ACT SmartWiFi has been updated to reflect the varied lifestyles and viewing habits of urban users. For customers primarily seeking stable, high-speed connectivity for work or general browsing, the speed-only plans begin at Rs 499 for 50 Mbps and extend to a mesh-enabled 1 Gbps option at Rs 1,999.

For households and individuals who regularly watch web series, films, or live television, ACT Fibernet has introduced three entertainment-focused packages that combine appropriate internet speeds with curated sets of OTT services.

In addition to speed and coverage, the plans include access to several OTT platforms, including Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video (Prime Lite), ZEE5, SonyLIV and SunNXT, along with more than 450 live TV channels. The range is intended to support different types of users, including frequent streamers, gamers, students, professionals and families.

Commenting on the launch, Ravi Karthik, Chief Marketing Officer at ACT Fibernet, said,“Internet use today varies widely. Some people depend on consistent speeds for work or study, while others focus on streaming, gaming or managing connected homes.

We have examined these changing behaviours to develop plans that provide appropriate speed, reliability and overall value based on actual needs. With ACT SmartWiFi already offering intelligent, seamless coverage within the home, the new plans aim to introduce greater personalisation, flexibility and choice to suit how people browse, work and relax.”

The updated plans centre on ACT SmartWiFi, which uses AI-based technology and can be extended with mesh systems to support larger spaces. This is designed to deliver stable performance, consistent speeds and a unified network that adapts to user behaviour.

The new plans are now available in all ACT Fibernet cities. Customers can visit the company’s website or contact customer support for further information or to upgrade.

City-wise value pricing

City Price (Rs) Delhi 749 Jaipur 749 Lucknow 749 Ahmedabad 749 Hyderabad 798 Vijayawada 778 Pune 848 Hosur 899 Tumkur 650 Chennai 749 Warangal 789 Ghaziabad 650 Bengaluru 749