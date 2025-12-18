ACT Enterprise launches AI-enabled corporate broadband plans

ACT Enterprise has announced the nationwide launch of its Corporate Broadband (CBB) plans, which incorporate AI-enabled Wi-Fi capabilities. The service is aimed at businesses that require reliable connectivity alongside built-in security features to support day-to-day operations.

As part of this rollout, ACT Enterprise has upgraded its access point operating system to ACT Smart-WiFi®, developed in partnership with Apprecomm.ai. The updated system is designed to manage network performance during periods of high usage and reduce disruptions across office locations.

ACT Smart-WiFi® forms part of a broader enterprise network framework that includes multi-ISP integration and integrated security features. Together, these components are intended to provide a single network solution focused on continuity, resilience, and operational stability.

AI-enabled access points

The AI-enabled access points monitor network behaviour in real time, manage connected devices and congestion, and optimise coverage across workspaces. This is intended to support consistent connectivity and seamless movement within office environments.

Managed CPE with multi-ISP and backup support

The managed customer premises equipment (CPE) supports connections from multiple internet service providers and includes SIM-based backup. This setup is designed to maintain connectivity in the event of service disruptions, supporting cloud platforms, collaboration tools, and real-time applications.

The plans include enterprise-grade endpoint detection and response (EDR) and antivirus protection. These features are intended to help block malware, regulate content access, and support compliance and security policies within organisations.

Guest Wi-Fi functionality allows controlled access for visitors while keeping internal networks isolated, reducing the risk of exposure to sensitive business systems and data.

URL filtering and access controls

URL filtering and policy-based controls enable organisations to restrict access to non-business or harmful websites, including those associated with phishing and ransomware threats.

Commenting on the launch, Navneet Sharma, Chief Operating Officer of ACT Enterprise, said that business connectivity is increasingly defined by reliability, adaptability, and security rather than speed alone. He added that integrating AI capabilities into Wi-Fi infrastructure is intended to support consistent performance, mobility within office spaces, and protection against digital risks.

The new CBB plans offer a range of speed and pricing options, with connectivity ranging from 300 Mbps to 1 Gbps across basic, pro, and premium tiers. The service is scheduled to be available from 17 December 2025 in 30 cities, including Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.