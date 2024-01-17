BITS Pilani and Airlinq join forces to pioneer 5G and IoT Innovation in India

The initiative will harness the power of 5G in domains like smart cities, connected vehicles and more

Advertisment

BITS Pilani, a renowned institution known for innovation has announced its collaboration with Airlinq, a US-based global technology company specializing in telecommunications and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, to lead the charge in 5G and IoT innovation. This dynamic partnership has been established as part of the recently launched "5G Use Case Labs" at Indian Mobile Congress 2023 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and supported by Department of Telecommunications (DoT) India. These 5G labs will serve as the breeding ground for cutting-edge applications spanning various domains, including the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communication.

BITS Pilani and Airlinq are collaborating to drive innovation at the forefront of this ground-breaking initiative, committed to pioneering innovation and propelling India into the future of 5G technology. Airlinq is helping global enterprises and mobile service providers harness the power of 5G networks in different verticals, notably in domains such as connected vehicles, smart cities, and more. Airlinq will work with BITS to design and deliver use cases in areas such as urban traffic safety, leveraging low-latency V2V and V2X communications to enhance the experience for drivers, pedestrians, emergency responders, and others that share our roadways.

BITS Pilani and Airlinq also expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visionary leadership, and to DoT India for their support. According to them, This partnership represents a significant stride towards realizing the immense potential of 5G technology in India.

Speaking on the collaboration, Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao, Vice Chancellor, BITS Pilani said, "This collaboration with Airlinq is a testament to our commitment to cutting-edge innovation and academic-industry partnerships. Our mission at BITS is to empower our students and faculty to shape the future, and this collaboration allows us to do just that. Together, we aim to not only advance our understanding of these transformative technologies but also to provide invaluable real-world experiences for our students. This partnership exemplifies our dedication to pushing the boundaries of knowledge and fostering the next generation of tech leaders."

Speaking on the collaboration Ankit Taparia, VP, Airlinq, also an alumni of BITS Pilani said, “We are committed to unlocking the boundless potential of disruptive and new age technology. We are excited about our partnership with BITS Pilani, an institute known for its research and innovation, and look forward to pioneering advanced 5G technology solutions that will revolutionize industries and redefine the way our increasingly interconnected world collaborates and communicates to improve lives."