Uttar Pradesh secures 1 GW AI data centre investment at WEF

Invest UP, the Government of Uttar Pradesh’s investment promotion agency, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AM Group to develop a 1 gigawatt (GW) high-performance computing (HPC) hub in Greater Noida to support global artificial intelligence workloads.

Advertisment

AM Group, an energy transformation platform backed by the founders of Greenko Group, Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty and Mahesh Kolli, plans to invest more than USD 25 billion in the project. Once completed, the facility is expected to rank among India’s largest investments in digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence.

Phased development with 2030 target

The project will be implemented in phases, with the first tranche of capacity expected to become operational by 2028. The full 1 GW capacity is targeted by 2030. According to the state government, the initiative aligns with the Government of India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision and Uttar Pradesh’s ambition to position itself as a leading AI and digital infrastructure hub.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026 in Davos, Switzerland. A senior delegation from the Uttar Pradesh government, led by state finance minister Suresh Khanna, is attending the forum.

Advertisment

Scale of infrastructure and AI focus

The proposed facility is expected to house approximately 500,000 high-performance chipsets, designed to meet rising demand for compute-intensive AI workloads. These include requirements from global hyperscalers, multinational enterprises, frontier research institutions and domestic AI initiatives.

Officials said the hub will be developed with a scalable architecture, enabling capacity additions in line with demand. Its location in Greater Noida offers proximity to key digital markets, industrial corridors and existing data centre infrastructure under the state’s data centre policy.

Carbon-free energy strategy

A key feature of the project is its reliance on carbon-free energy. The HPC hub will be powered by renewable sources such as wind, solar and pumped storage, drawing on AM Group’s energy capabilities. The company said the approach reflects its focus on building large-scale digital infrastructure that is both energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable.

Advertisment

The Uttar Pradesh government expects the project to attract significant foreign direct investment and generate thousands of skilled jobs. Beyond direct employment, the development is likely to support a broader ecosystem encompassing software development, advanced hardware manufacturing and specialised cooling technologies.

State officials added that the combination of high-reliability, low-latency connectivity and renewable energy-based operations positions the proposed AI hub to serve international and domestic compute demand as AI adoption accelerates globally.